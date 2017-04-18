News By Tag
KRAVIS CENTER to Present SHOPKINS LIVE! on October 12
Shopkins Live!
Thursday, October 12 at 6:30 pm
Koba Entertainment and Moose Toys Produce First Ever Theatrical Show Based on #1 Children's Toy Brand
Presale Tickets to Kravis Donors Begin Tomorrow (April 19) and General Public on Sale Begins April 28
(West Palm Beach, FL – April 18, 2017) Shopkins Live! (www.shopkinsliveontour.com)
Presale tickets to Kravis Center Donors begin tomorrow, April 19, and general public on sale begins Friday, April 28. Tickets start at $15.
Based on America's #1 toy brand, YouTube sensation and international toy phenomenon created in Australia by Moose Toys, Shopkins Live! will feature The Shoppies and Shopkins characters taking the stage with an all new storyline, original pop music and video highlights as 'Jessicake,' 'Bubbleisha,' 'Peppa-Mint' and friends prepare for Shopville's annual "Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair."
"We are thrilled to have Koba Entertainment presenting our first-ever live theatrical show for Shopkins," added Hardiman. "This will be a fantastic event featuring the Shopkins and Shoppies in an amazing adventure that our North American fans can experience."
Since its launch in 2014, the Shopkins brand continues to be a hot ticket item for children worldwide. Shoppies dolls consistently rank as the #1 kids toy in the U.S.; the first-ever Shopkins movie, Shopkins Chef Club, was released last year by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment;
Shopkins Live! will run for approximately 90 minutes, with one 15-minute intermission. For more information on Shopkins Live!, visit www.shopkinsliveontour.com and sign-up to be the first to hear about the pre-sale offer, on-sale dates and North American tour dates. The Shopkins Live! U.S. tour is represented by APA.
How to Get Tickets to Shopkins Live!:
Tickets start at $15. Presale for Kravis Center donors begins tomorrow, April 19. For more information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please call 561.651.4320 or visit www.kravis.org/
Tickets go on public sale on Friday, April 28 at 10 am. They will be available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. For Group Sales, please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.
About Koba Entertainment:
A prominent producer of original family musicals, Koba Entertainment has been captivating audiences around the world with celebrated characters from literature, television, and pop culture since 2004. Koba Entertainment productions have enchanted people of all ages in more than 165 North American cities, 12 countries and 4 continents. Production credits for young audiences include: Bubble Guppies Live! Ready to Rock, Dora the Explorer Live! Search for the City of Lost Toys, Toopy and Binoo: Fun and Games, The Backyardigans:
About Moose Toys:
Moose Toys is a global toy company with offices in the US, UK, Hong Kong, China. The head office is in Melbourne, Australia and from there the brand is distributed into over 90 countries. Moose is known for designing, developing and distributing toy and lifestyle products across the globe for children of all ages and the young at heart. The company is the proud recipient of numerous coveted toy awards, including the 2015 and 2016 Girls Toy of the Year for global phenomenon Shopkins. Most recently, Moose took home the Collectable Toy of the Year and Craft Toy of the Year at the 2017 Australian Toy Awards. A total of nearly 120 awards since 1993 solidifying Moose as a market leader, who is consistently placed within the top toy companies in the USA and Australia. Moose has products in all toy categories including collectibles, arts and crafts, activity toys, dolls, novelty items and has recently become a market leader in developing apps, content, and entertainment.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561.832.7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Shopkins Live! Media Contact:
John Tellem
Tellem Grody PR
310.210.8778
john@tellemgrodypr.com
Kravis Center Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
End
