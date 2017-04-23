 
LMU Strength and Conditioning Program Launches New Social Media Account

 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you ever wanted to get a behind the scenes look at Loyola Marymount University's (LMU's) Strength and Conditioning Program?  The newly launched Instagram account, @LMU_SportsPerformance, allows the public to get an exclusive look inside the Lions Athletic Center and the training of LMU's elite athletes.  The social media account aims to increase awareness for the various athletic programs on campus, as well as educate the LMU community about healthy nutrition and workout regimens.

Jordan Alcantar, the Sports Performance Coordinator stated, " The strength and conditioning program at LMU is a vital component of the Athletic Department's quest for building champions. Our program helps athletes achieve maximum sports performance by considering physical and psychological aspects of training.  Through our new Instagram account, we are excited to share with the public techniques of how to live a healthy life as well as increase awareness of all the amazing athletic programs on campus"

The LMU Strength and Conditioning Program is housed in the recently built Lions Athletic Center. Additionally, the 16,000 square foot facility features a state-of-the-art weight room, four locker rooms, and executive conference rooms.

When asked about the LMU Strength and Conditioning Program, David Beaudine, a member of the LMU Water Polo team, stated, "they build programs based on our sport.  They build programs based on our physical capabilities. If you are injured, they will sub things for you.  They really actively go out of their way to engage with you and make sure you are not getting injured, but getting stronger and that you are enjoying your time in here."


For more information about the LMU Strength and Conditioning Program, please visit LMULions.com or follow @LMU_SportsPerformance on Instagram.

