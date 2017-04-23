News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LMU Strength and Conditioning Program Launches New Social Media Account
Jordan Alcantar, the Sports Performance Coordinator stated, " The strength and conditioning program at LMU is a vital component of the Athletic Department's quest for building champions. Our program helps athletes achieve maximum sports performance by considering physical and psychological aspects of training. Through our new Instagram account, we are excited to share with the public techniques of how to live a healthy life as well as increase awareness of all the amazing athletic programs on campus"
The LMU Strength and Conditioning Program is housed in the recently built Lions Athletic Center. Additionally, the 16,000 square foot facility features a state-of-the-
When asked about the LMU Strength and Conditioning Program, David Beaudine, a member of the LMU Water Polo team, stated, "they build programs based on our sport. They build programs based on our physical capabilities. If you are injured, they will sub things for you. They really actively go out of their way to engage with you and make sure you are not getting injured, but getting stronger and that you are enjoying your time in here."
For more information about the LMU Strength and Conditioning Program, please visit LMULions.com or follow @LMU_SportsPerformance on Instagram.
Contact:
Richard Schaefer
rschaef3@lion.lmu.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 23, 2017