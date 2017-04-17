 
Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817


How Warren Buffet Built His $74 Billion Fortune

 
 
PARRAMATTA, Australia - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Warren Buffett is behind one of the largest conglomerates in the world, Berkshire Hathaway. He has been an integral part of the company since the 1960s and helped expand it. Buffett was an investment salesman before he worked for Ben Graham.

When the stocks he suggested caused his clients to lose money, he wanted to avoid irate clients and started a partnership with his family and close friends instead. Warren would invest only $100 and grow his stake through re-invested management fees. He would take 50% of the partnership gains over 4% and repay the partnership a quarter of any loss.

By 1959, Buffett had opened seven partnerships and had a 9.5% stake in over a million dollars of partnership assets. After three years, he became a millionaire and merged all of his partnerships into a single entity. In 1962, he invested in a New England textile-manufacturing company called Berkshire Hathaway, and purchased some of its stock until he took complete control of the firm. The company now has the highest stock price at $245,600 a share as of February 2017.

Buffett used Berkshire Hathaway to buy an insurance company called National Indemnity Company and finance further acquisitions. Buffett is a value investor and over the decades, he has purchased, held and sold companies in different industries.

He has also acted as a financier, investing and lending money to companies that were facing financial disaster. For instance, a loan to Mars Inc yielded a $680 million profit and Wells Fargo & Co., of which Berkshire Hathaway purchased nearly 120 million shares of, is now up 6.75 times from the Great Recession.

Buffett has recently partnered with 3G Capital, merging J.H. Heinz Company and Kraft Foods, now known as Kraft Heinz Food Company. It is now the third largest food and beverage company in North America, boasting annual revenues of $28 billion.

For more information, contact an accountant or specialist to discuss your particular circumstances.

