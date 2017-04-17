 
Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817


Direct TopUp opens N130bn prepaid market to Nigerian entrepreneurs

OneCard Nigeria launches innovative new product Direct TopUp nationwide
 
 
IKEJA, Nigeria - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- OneCard Nigeria, a technology-based organization offering unique, secure and convenient top-up options for user accounts to all individual, industries, corporate and retail customers recently announced the launch of its new product, Direct TopUp.

Direct TopUp is a top-up management service for retailers who want to generate income via sales of mobile airtime and utilities, with one easy-to-use platform. It generates income for traditional top-up vendors, as well as organizations with high volumes of visitors: hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, cafes, shopping malls, airports. A single transaction can enable a customer top-up from N50 to N50, 000 across various services.

Direct TopUp offers a unique, secure alternative to topping up accounts in many sectors from mobile accounts, cable TV, utility and more. Its robust, user-friendly platforms and JAVA app-enabled phones allow users access and top up their various prepaid accounts quickly and easily.

With minimum investment, a Direct TopUp franchise partner benefits numerously; a partner can gain control over exclusive territories like local government areas, communities, corporate spaces, manage inventory of any size, generate sales at multiple locations nationwide, track all transactions, etc.

In addition, Direct TopUp franchise owners will enjoy up to 576% return on investment, 173% minimum, as well as partake in free training sessions on the system of operation and much more.

To be a OneCard Nigeria Direct TopUp franchise owner (http://onecardnigeria.com/become-an-agent/) is simple and easy. Get more information from our website wwww.onecardnigeria.com

Through innovative, dynamic and reliable technologies, OneCard Nigeria keeps up with the latest technology, finding creative ways of helping business people spend their money efficiently. Driven by an unending desire to provide straightforward solutions to everyday problem, OneCard Nigeria aims to be the innovative, technology-driven and fundamentally uncomplicated service solution provider accessible to all.

OneCard Contact Information

Website: www.onecardnigeria.com. Email: info@onecardnigeria.com. Customer Care: 08039012001

OneCard Nigeria
***@onecardnigeria.com
