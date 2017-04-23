

HyTrust Announces Availability of Cloud Security Solutions for the Australian Market Major Australian Enterprises, Federal and Local Government Agencies and Telecom Providers Can Automate Cyber Security Controls for Multi-Cloud Infrastructure MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- HyTrust Inc., a leading workload security provider, today announced that it is expanding its global presence to Australia and plans to base operations out of Melbourne, Australia. HyTrust is known for addressing customer needs for cyber security and compliance with its workload security solutions for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments.



The HyTrust workload security platform includes HyTrust DataControl for workload encryption, and HyTrust CloudControl for software-defined data center security with deep administrative controls and security policy enforcement, both of which address key operational and security risks facing the next generation, data center transformation. The HyTrust Boundary Controls solution provides organizations with the ability to "geo-fence" sensitive data and workloads, ensuring that access and execution only occur where the organization specifies.



Australian companies are especially concerned with data privacy and data sovereignty, challenges that are both addressed by HyTrust. With the HyTrust workload security platform, organizations can reduce risk, automate compliance, reduce costs and ensure availability in virtualized and cloud environments.



"We are excited to announce an expansion of our global efforts into the Asia-Pacific region with a presence in Melbourne, Australia. We have been working closely with the senior Victoria Government leadership and InvestVictoria to help Australian organizations accelerate data center transformation and cloud adoption," said John De Santis, HyTrust Chairman and CEO.



"A special thank you to Victorian Minister Philip Dalidakis and his team for their tireless effort to assist us as we entered this marketplace. I'd also like to thank Victoria Premier Andrews for creating a 'win-win' for all parties. This represents a perfect example of a true, public-private partnership," De Santis added.



Minister Philip Dalidakis commented, "HyTrust is yet another example of a leading cyber security company choosing Victoria as an entry point for the Asia Pacific market. Over the past two years we have taken brand Victoria to the world, attracting more and more leading global companies to invest in the state's booming cyber security sector. This is good for Victorian jobs and Victoria's economy."



The HyTrust Workload Security Platform includes two products: HyTrust CloudControl software-defined data center security and HyTrust DataControl workload encryption.



allows organizations to automate security and compliance requirements mandated by a broad range of industry standards, including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NIST and SOX. It also enables the use of technologies like Intel Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) and CIT (Cloud Integrity Technology) to ensure enterprise-class controls and policy enforcement for workload integrity. Key features of HyTrust CloudControl include, secure multi-tenancy, authentication, authorization forensic quality logs, and hypervisor hardening.



offers powerful workload encryption with easy to use, scalable key management used to secure the entire compute, network and storage stack throughout its lifecycle, from deployment and migration to sanctioned decommission. It's the only encryption/key management solution that allows an organization to dynamically encrypt and rekey virtual machines. HyTrust DataControl accelerates workload encryption by using technologies like Intel AES-NI to make encryption a transparent operation that doesn't impede performance and availability. DataControl features include



About HyTrust



HyTrust's mission is to make private, public and hybrid cloud infrastructure more trustworthy for enterprises, service providers and government agencies. HyTrust provides solutions that automate security controls for software-defined computing, networking and storage workloads to achieve the highest levels of visibility, granular policy control and data protection. HyTrust customers benefit from being able to accelerate cloud and virtualization cost savings while improving their security posture by automating and enforcing security policies in real time, adapting quickly to compliance requirements, and preventing unplanned outages.



Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, HyTrust is backed by the leading providers of strategic IT infrastructure including , Granite Ventures (http://www.graniteventures.com/) , Trident Capital (http://www.tridentcap.com/) and Vanedge Capital (http://www.vanedgecapital.com/) . HyTrust was recently named one of CRN's "20 Coolest Cloud Security Vendors",a recipient of VMworld's 2015 Gold Award for Security/Compliance and Virtualization, and the Most Innovative Cloud Company at Intel Security Focus 2015.



