Bioluminescence Tour Goes Viral on Facebook

Did you know Florida is one of only a few places in the world where you can see Bioluminescence? Neither did most other Floridians until Monday, when a post about Florida Bioluminescence went viral on Facebook!

Glowing Water.

-- It does not matter how meticulously analytics are watched, Social Media will always provide enigmatic overwhelming victories! For BK Adventure the big success came last Monday when the link for their amazing Bioluminescence Tour went viral on Facebook! The most impressive part of the surprise is that they did not even share the link. The origin of the post is unknown and yet brought magic to this small local business in Florida.During the morning of Monday, March 27, BK's phone started ringing with an unusual persistence. They got on average 120% more online and phone bookings that day than their usual booking rate. After going straight to their Google Analytics, a stunning spike in their website's traffic appeared and a link for the Bioluminescence Tour shared on Facebook was the reason! As if the link getting out there for some magical reason weren't amazing enough, it also went viral by its own means! Some theories about why that specific link went viral have been developed of course. To start, not many Floridians knew that Bioluminescence was one of the top activities to do in the Sunny State! From June to November, Dinoflagellate Bioluminescent plankton light up the waters of the Indian River Lagoon as you paddle through the canals of this unique estuary! In the early days of summer the bioluminescence kayaking begins to show, and by the height of summer it shines and sparkles bright when it is stirred with your kayak paddle or hand. It also is already getting warmer in Florida and people are thinking of their plans for summer!From Monday through Wednesday the link generated a total of 160k clicks to their website and was shared on Facebook over 80k times!On the other hand, the boost that was paid to Facebook did not increase much the link's reach, which makes this phenomenon even more interesting. How mysterious the automatic Facebook's algorithms can be?