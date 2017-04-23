News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Author Makes Best Seller List in Dating, Relationships & Spirituality #WorldBookDay
Book Resonates in the Hearts of Singles Who Are Waiting... But Frustrated
Though the Vision Tarry: Waiting for My Promised Mate hit an all time high on Amazon Best Sellers list reaching #6 in Dating, Relationships & Spirituality books, and #32 in Christian Dating & Relationships books. All in all, a wonderful way to celebrate World Book Day! The book was written specifically for single Christian women who desire to be married, but who are waiting and frustrated. It is not a how-to book. It's a "why-to" book. Providing answers to the "Why?" question brings the kind of understanding that keeps you from imagining the worst, settles your mind, and eases your frustration. In the spirit of World Book Day, the book has been newly released for Kindle readers and is available for .99 cents from April 23rd through April 26th on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/
What some readers are saying:
"It was so life changing for me, and Chapter 1, 'Red Flags' really made me think. I have recommended this book to every single woman I know, and have purchased multiple copies just to give them away to other women I know who are longing for a mate or are in compromising relationships already." - Alishia (Amazon.com)
"The author was so incredibly transparent and shared principles in such a practical way! Now I understand why God is allowing me to wait. My life, how I look at relationships, and my walk with God are forever changed by this book! I wish I could give away copies to everyone I meet!" - Anonymous (Barnes & Noble)
"Though the Vision Tarry: Waiting for My Promised Mate is a candid and diaphanous testimony of one woman's journey towards the fulfillment of a God given promise of marriage. This is a very inspirational, very faith-filled message." - Ann (Amazon.com)
Aleathea Dupree, the author of the book, has this to say. "I am a survivor. But my survival was costly. I spent years healing from my own "If only I had known" relationship experience. Through this book, I show you my scars. I share with you how I got them, how I healed from the wounds that caused them, and what I have learned as a result. It's not easy being so transparent. It requires me to be vulnerable and painfully honest. But my reason for doing so is simple. I don't want anyone to go through what I went through. And if you have already suffered because of a bad relationship, I want to help speed up your healing process and show you how to avoid wrong relationships in the future."
Though the Vision Tarry: Waiting for My Promised Mate is a memoir that reads like a suspense novel. It captures the story of reluctant love, wrapped in the intrigue of murder and redemption, all in the name of God. This book offers no empty promises. It will not tell you who to marry. Neither will it tell you how long you will have to wait before you find meaningful relationship. What it does offer you is a guarantee that you will never have to say, "If only I had known." For a limited time, you can gain the priceless advantage of understanding for only .99 cents (or absolutely free if you are a Kindle Unlimited reader). The promotion runs from April 23rd and continues through April 26th. Readers who wish to get a copy can purchase from Amazon.com!
About Aleathea Dupree
Aleathea Dupree is an author, edifier, faith catalyst, and philanthropist (aleatheadupree.com)
#ChristianSingles #LoveToRead #WorldBookNight
Contact
Aleathea Dupree
***@aleatheadupree.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 23, 2017