Lisa Jason Debuts Her Singing Talents On The Next LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show in NYC
Rock Singer Lisa Jason Opens the GingerNewYork TV Show on Friday, April 28, 2017. Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, RSVP for Studio Audience, Time Warner Cable Channels 34 and 1995, 2pm
Lisa found great success singing by request from Aerosmith and Steely Dan. She has also been a guest artist with such legendary bands as Huey Lewis and The News, KC and the Sunshine Band, Otis Day and The Nights, The Hooters Red Hot Chili Peppers and the original cast of The Jersey Boys.
Another Hundred People is Lisa Jason's loving, humorous and personal tribute to the joys and struggles of being an artist in New York. Like so many young people with a head full of dreams, Jason first moved to New York at the age of seventeen to be a ballet dancer/rock star. Marriage and parenthood took her away from the city she so loved. With her youngest child off to college and alone again, Jason moved back to New York to chase her dreams
Another Hundred People is set against a backdrop of classic Broadway show tunes and great rock ballads, Jason shares a story full of hope, humor and wisdom.
The evening features guest performances from Broadway stars Lucia Gianetta (A Bronx Tale), Erika Henningsen (Les Mis), Melissa Mitchell (Le Mis) Joshua Morgan (Les Mis) . Jelani Remi (The Lion King). and Laurissa Romain (South Pacific).
Musical Director Luke Williams provides lush and moving original orchestrations.
Touching and hilarious, Another Hundred People is a tale of tenacity and the power of the creative spirit, and is bound to remind everyone why New York is the greatest city on earth.
Lisa served as the Massachusetts State Ambassador for the March of Dimes charity, as she was a March of Dimes baby. As a singer and songwriter, Lisa's song, "Beautiful Child", was adopted by the March of Dimes Organization for their national campaign. It was performed by Lisa at The Cape Cod Symphony at their Pops in the Park concert, where she was special guest.
Lisa has recorded three CD's, one as a collaboration with legendary soundman of Rock, Dinky Dawson, with songs written by Steely Dan founding member Denny Dias. Her most recent CD, "Road to Me", is a compilation of her own original songs and songs written by songwriters that help guide her on the journey to finding her voice.
She is also involved with a NYC ballet company for dancers who are disabled and work with children who are developmentally disabled. Lisa is also an advocate in schools and other organizations as an anti bullying activist.
Lisa is the mother of two beautiful daughters, 22 and 24. Her oldest is obtaining her Master's Degree at Columbia University in Art Education and youngest is also a singer songwriter.
Upcoming Performance:
Lisa Jason: Another Hundred People
Featuring Broadway Guest Stars from Bronx Tale, Les Mis, Lion King & South Pacific
Musical Director, Luke Williams
Monday, May 1st @ 9:30pm (doors open 8:45pm)
Feinstein's 54 Below
254 W. 54th Street, bet 8th Ave & Broadway
Tickets $25-$35, plus $25 Food & Beverage Min.
www.54below.com
Facebook ljasonofficial
Instagram ljasonofficial
Twitter ljasonofficial
Media Contact: Laurie Sheppard www.boomprny.com
Email: laurie@boomprny.com
Telephone: 646-342-
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Ms. Broderick completed her TV Producer's Certification at Manhattan Neighborhood Network and launched her own talk/variety show, GingerNewYork. Segments of the show are aired LIVE at the MNN studios and taped at the Gibson Guitar showroom/Rehearsal Studios in New York City.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
