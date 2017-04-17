 
Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817

Tim Realbuto Headlines the GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City

Tim Realbuto - To Host a Fundraiser at the Metropolitan Room for BCEFA (Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids) and Performs His Music on GNY - Friday, April 28, 2017. Time Warner Cable Ch. 34 and 1995, 2pm. RSVP For Studio Audience.
 
 
Tim Realbuto - Actor and Playwright - New York City
Tim Realbuto - Actor and Playwright - New York City
 
NEW YORK - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Tim Realbuto: the popular singer and actor, who previously sold out engagements at the Metropolitan Room and other venues across the city, will return to the Metropolitan Room.

According to press notes:  "2016 Thespis Award Nominee Tim Realbuto, who previously sold out his prior engagement at the Metropolitan Room, will return on May 5th with an all-new show entitled TIM REALBUTO: BECAUSE I CAN.

Mr. Realbuto is most known for his starring performances in the award nominated play 'The Weak Ones'; as well as the critically acclaimed (and extended) Off-Broadway hit 'YES' at The Manhattan Repertory Theatre. He is the co-writer of the Broadway aimed musical 'Ghostlight' (along with Matthew Martin), and is well known for touring his one man show 'Tim Realbuto: Wunderkind' for well over a year.

On TV, he was featured on "The Sopranos"; "Law and Order: SVU"; as well as two seasons as co-host on Nickelodeon's "The Big Help." His many film credits include 'The Emperor's Club' opposite Kevin Kline; 'Sex and the City: The Movie'; Disney's 'Enchanted'; and Woody Allen's 'Deconstructing Harry.'

In TIM REALBUTO: BECAUSE I CAN, expect an evening of this up and coming New York star singing the songs he loves to sing. Sondheim, Lady Gaga, and everything in between. And he will sing it all because it's his concert and... well, because he can.

The show will feature Broadway guest stars singing duets with Tim include Laurissa Romain, South Pacific and Chris Rock's Film, "Top Five",  a full band, raffle prizes and a 20 person chorus. Musical direction will be provided by Julianne B. Merrill ('Allegro')."

A portion of the evening's proceeds will go directly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. All guest stars will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets, starting at $24, are available by visiting http://metropolitanroom.com/event.cfm?id=252059&cart.

For more information on Tim, please visit www.TimRealbutoOfficial.com or follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/treallybuto.

Media Contact:  Laurie Sheppard  646-342-4688   www.boomprny.com laurie@boomprny.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b_nCl7TG8w




GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Ms. Broderick completed her TV Producer's Certification at Manhattan Neighborhood Network and launched her own talk/variety show, GingerNewYork. Segments of the show are aired LIVE at the MNN studios and taped at the Gibson Guitar showroom/Rehearsal Studios in New York City.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
Click to Share