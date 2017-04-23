Stubrand – Acknowledging Students' Opinion Worldwide

Contact

-- Students from 15 countries are honored to be part of the unique research and certification process under the brand STUBRAND owned by the International Institute for Research and Certification headquartered in New York. Every year, and in each country, Institute's licensed organizations collate a list of around 400-500 brands that are relevant to the everyday lives of students (18-27 years old), based on those they use, those who evidently market to them, those discussed in forums and social media, and those students referenced in face-to-face conversations with around 150 individuals from the demographic.STUBRAND also involves a council of marketing experts and exclusive set of opinion-makers, influencers and achievers from fashion, sport, music, advertising, PR, journalists, who help us to identify the shortlist brands.The key difference and STUBRAND's competitive advantage rests with the unique methodology used in the research process of the brand image. Exactly from there comes the relevance of the results and the promoted brands, which the students themselves, as their clients, announce them as STUBRAND in the concrete calendar year. The uniqueness of the STUBRAND methodology derives mainly from the type of the Likert scale that is used to measure the students feelings, where they are asked by clicking on one of the available options: Love, Like, Neutral, Dislike, Hate и Don't Know, as fastest as possible, to express their initial and fastest (impulsive-emotional)reaction connected to the concrete brand. Namely, STUBRAND uses the "D-T (Delighted-Terrible)scale", or in this concrete case "L-H (Love-Hate) scale" because is most appropriate for measuring the intensity of the feelings/emotions of the clients, e.g. the level of their emotional connection to the brand.According to this, STUBRAND's research measures the personal perception or image of the brands in the students' consciousness, where the cumulative percentage of answers of all respondents is classified in 4 categories:- Positive image (total percentage of respondents who answered with Love and Like)- Neutral image (percentage of respondents who answered with Neutral)- Negative image (total percentage of respondents who answered with Dislike and Hate)- Unknown (percentage of respondents who answered with Don't know)The ranking of the brands in different categories is done based on the total percentage of respondents where they have a positive image. More concretely, a STUBRAND for the particular year can be a brand which has a positive image of 50% or more. Also, a PREMIUM STUBRAND for the particular year can be a brand which enjoys the positive image of 75% or more, and the percentage of the Love answers is higher than the percentage of the Like answers.STUBRAND is the first official brand award trademark dedicated to identifying students' favorite brands. It gives an opportunity to all students to engage in an independent research process and thus evaluates famous brands.For a brand to be STUBRAND certified, it means enjoys a positive image and trust among the most important customer groups in every market. Its quality is verified by them and for that reason, this certificate helps customers save their time and energy in the process of choosing and purchasing products.Thus, STUBRAND's certification gives brands' owners a unique opportunity to further promote their brands strength in front of the entire student population, and through them in front of the entire public, thus further strengthening their positive image in their targeted markets.STUBRAND, under its same methodology, operates in USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Kosovo, Macedonia, Albania, Sweden, Ukraine, China, Philippines, Malaysia and South Africa.