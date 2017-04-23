News By Tag
Stubrand – Acknowledging Students' Opinion Worldwide
STUBRAND also involves a council of marketing experts and exclusive set of opinion-makers, influencers and achievers from fashion, sport, music, advertising, PR, journalists, who help us to identify the shortlist brands.
The key difference and STUBRAND's competitive advantage rests with the unique methodology used in the research process of the brand image. Exactly from there comes the relevance of the results and the promoted brands, which the students themselves, as their clients, announce them as STUBRAND in the concrete calendar year. The uniqueness of the STUBRAND methodology derives mainly from the type of the Likert scale that is used to measure the students feelings, where they are asked by clicking on one of the available options: Love, Like, Neutral, Dislike, Hate и Don't Know, as fastest as possible, to express their initial and fastest (impulsive-emotional)
According to this, STUBRAND's research measures the personal perception or image of the brands in the students' consciousness, where the cumulative percentage of answers of all respondents is classified in 4 categories:
- Positive image (total percentage of respondents who answered with Love and Like)
- Neutral image (percentage of respondents who answered with Neutral)
- Negative image (total percentage of respondents who answered with Dislike and Hate)
- Unknown (percentage of respondents who answered with Don't know)
The ranking of the brands in different categories is done based on the total percentage of respondents where they have a positive image. More concretely, a STUBRAND for the particular year can be a brand which has a positive image of 50% or more. Also, a PREMIUM STUBRAND for the particular year can be a brand which enjoys the positive image of 75% or more, and the percentage of the Love answers is higher than the percentage of the Like answers.
WHAT IS STUBRAND?
STUBRAND is the first official brand award trademark dedicated to identifying students' favorite brands. It gives an opportunity to all students to engage in an independent research process and thus evaluates famous brands.
For a brand to be STUBRAND certified, it means enjoys a positive image and trust among the most important customer groups in every market. Its quality is verified by them and for that reason, this certificate helps customers save their time and energy in the process of choosing and purchasing products.
Thus, STUBRAND's certification gives brands' owners a unique opportunity to further promote their brands strength in front of the entire student population, and through them in front of the entire public, thus further strengthening their positive image in their targeted markets.
STUBRAND, under its same methodology, operates in USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Kosovo, Macedonia, Albania, Sweden, Ukraine, China, Philippines, Malaysia and South Africa.
http://www.stubrand.com
