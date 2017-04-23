 
Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817


Former Software Executive Leaves Career To Become Fantasy Author

Carrie D. Miller's debut novel is a tale of a witch who is cursed to live life after life with all the memories of her horrific past.
 
 
ROCKWALL, Texas - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Despite Aven's contentment in her 13th life, the truth of her existence haunts her. The mysterious white raven who has shadowed Aven through each of her lives could hold the secret to her release. But the cost of her happiness and freedom may prove too high as Aven discovers the shocking truth about her curse and that dark magick lingers

The White Raven is contemporary fantasy/magical realism and should resonate well with readers, particularly women, who want stories featuring a strong female protagonist. Truly strong—not whiny and unsure of her powers, afraid or unwilling to use them, or scared of the consequences. If something needs to be handled, Aven will handle it—but sometimes not well. It's also a story of acceptance, about the need to be yourself and having friends love you for who you are. Even though Aven's case is extreme, it's a struggle that many people can identify with.

Released exclusively on Amazon April 1st as an ebook, The White Raven will be available in paperback on May 1st.

What Amazon and Goodreads reviewers are saying:

• "Magic and mayhem and great storytelling combine to make this an unputdownable book"
• "I couldn't put it down"
• "An emotionally intense roller coaster"
• "It takes a great deal to have me so captivated that I cannot put a book down"
• "A wonderful journey into magical realism"
• "A perfect escape"
• "An engrossing page turner"

Carrie D. Miller was an executive in the software industry for many years that included product management, website design, training, and technical writing. At the age of 45, she decided to chuck it all to become an author which had been a life-long dream.

Visit http://www.carriedmiller.com/media-kit for author photos, book cover image, social media links, and more.

-ENDS-

If you would like more information on The White Raven or to schedule an interview with Carrie D. Miller, please contact the author directly.

Contact
Carrie D. Miller
carrie@carriedmiller.com
