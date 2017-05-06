 
Industry News





Unique Early Childhood Storybook Guides Parents on Physical Differences

In an Era of Cultural Diversity Parents Read to Children About Appearance
 
 
OLIVIA
LOS ANGELES - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Deborah Clothier's timing couldn't be better. Children are more confused than ever before regarding daily news stories and images, pleas from religious groups for understanding, and flag waving anger from both sides of the political spectrum. Simply a reminder that no matter how far we've come from the days of segregation, the differences in our skin color, dress, accents has brought up a legitimate concern— how do we tell young children that looking different should not be feared but embraced?

In the delightful tale of "Olivia's First Day," the one who is different is the adorable little girl name Olivia attending a school where the teachers and students are a palette from the world's animal kingdom. The story is a charming tale with Mrs. Walrus, Henry Hedgehog, Gracie Goose, Penny Porcupine, Dougie Dog, Khloe Cat, and Jimmy Giraffe. The charming book has been written by veteran writer and mother, Deborah Clothier and colorful illustrations by Alexander Kulieshov.

"My objective was a story that I could read to my daughters. In addition to the bond between parent and child engaging, I wanted a story that could show that we are all different in our appearances, cultures, foods, language and beliefs, but we are human. I wanted very young children to entrust in their parents to be guided by these principals," says Deborah.

Deborah Clothier's trilogy of books, "Olivia's First Day", "Timmy's Hidden Reward" " are available on Amazon and on her website at http://www.DSCbooks.club  and you can reach the author at deborah.clothier@dscbooks.club. Her third book, "Teasing' for a Reason" will be available Fall of 2017.

