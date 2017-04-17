Country(s)
Get Ready for Summer With Hand Crafted Cotton Pouches - New Inventory
Wonderkul's Nepalese Crafted Zippered Pouches Make a Simple Organizer for Spring and Summer Activities
Spring and summer activities lend themselves to packing your stuff – in backpack to take the weekend festival, in your suitcase for vacation, your duffel bag for a weekend road trip. These unique and useful coin purses are ideal for almost any packing and organizing needs. Whether traveling, camping or just commuting they fit easily into backpacks, duffels, purses or briefcases. Sold in sets of three, the 4 x 5 inch pouches provide lots of options for keeping your things organized and easy to find.
As the number of "essential" items grows, so does the clutter in our bags, backpacks and suitcases. A simple, yet effective way to get "must-have" items organized for spring break travel is to use these multipurpose cotton pouches. Tuck away lip balms, ear-buds, phone chargers and more for quick and easy access wherever one may roam.
A Wonderkul spokesperson was quoted saying, "Our customers have been sharing their excitement for these handy little organizers. A couple of my favorites - "LOVE LOVE LOVE these!!! They are the perfect size!!" and"These are the perfect size for money, cards, change, anything you want to keep in an easy-to-grab pouch. Great for tall & thin cross-body bags. No more digging!""
"At Wonderkul we continue to encourage everyone to take advantage and enjoy these great little pouches. How many times have you rooted around in the bottom of your backpack looking for your ear-buds, only to find them inexplicably wrapped around your sunglasses? These little pouches are the perfect solution. I can easily fit all of my small tech accessories in one pouch and my lip balm and breath mints in another and I'm ready to hit the road! Getting organized with these cotton zippered pouches is such a simple, fun and effective solution," Wonderkul's Kay Janes concluded.
Available on Amazon: Set of 3 - Zippered Cotton Pouch Organizer - Handmade in Nepal:
http://www.amazon.com/
People can relax and enjoy their spring and summer with an organized backpack instead of frantically digging for the small essentials. These unique, hand crafted, cotton zippered pouches make it easy to keep essential tech and other gear—like mobile plugs and cords, change, keys, cards and id, lip stick, makeup, gum, school supplies, etc—organized and at hand.
Contact
Kay Janes
***@wonderkul.com
