INFINITI HR Sponsors Multi-Unit Franchising Conference April 23-26, 2017 in

Leading PEO INFINITI HR Sponsors the premier event for multi-unit franchises.

See INFINITI HR, the Professional Employer Organization for Franchises, sponsor The Premier Event for Multi-Unit Franchisees!The 17th Annual Multi-Unit Franchising Conference will take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada April 23th-26th, 2017. Meet with INFINITI HR professionals at Booth #504 to learn more about the new programs designed to protect multi-unit franchisees from employer liability. As the recognized Premier PEO Supplier to the industry and sponsor of The Premier Event for Multi-Unit Franchisees, INFINITI HR will offer innovative solutions proven to reduce labor costs and mitigate employer liability by leveraging economies of scale for multi-unit owners of any size, in any of the 50 states.The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference is designed to help franchisees identify ideas, take action and create successful growth strategies. This lively event is an exceptional platform for continued education and sets the stage for upcoming trends that can inspire franchisees with new ideas to immediately apply to their business. Gain access to the franchise leaders that have made their mark in the industry and set a precedent for aspiring franchisees to follow in their footsteps. Hear from keynote speakers such as Businessman, Investor, Philanthropist & Star of the CNBC show The Profit, Marcus Lemonis as well as Former NFL player & 4x Super Bowl Champion, Ronnie Lott. INFINITI HR will be represented by Certified Franchise Executive, Daniel Mormino. Daniel Mormino is Division Vice President for INFINITI HR and the INFINITI HR National Alliance.Mormino designed Human Capital Management platforms to protect multi-unit franchisees from the pitfalls of foreseeable employer liability and organic growth obstacles by leveraging the economies of scale of large enterprises into a competitive advantage for the multi-unit owner. Daniel Mormino represents thousands of clients, business development leaders, consultants, area developers and investors in all 50 states. He is a frequent preferred speaker at many such conferences. Mormino is also a requested author for industry publications such as Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine."I am proud of our INFINITI HR team as we continue supporting The Premier Event for Multi-Unit Franchisees. In the first quarter of 2017, INFINITI HR continued to grow our PEO client base. We welcomed over 3,000 new worksite employees from emerging and established brands that will enrich the lives of the tens of thousands worksite employees represented in our expanding national pool designed for franchises,"Mormino said."As the leading Professional Employer Organization for Franchises, we will continue to provide multi-unit franchisees the proper tools needed to protect their greatest assets. Franchising is currently subject to an unprecedented and evolving regulatory landscape, filled with challenges such as joint-employer liability and wage and hour regulations. To mitigate employer liability and lower aggregate labor cost, multi-unit franchisees must first clearly separate brand standard from the employer-employee relationship. Such proper distinction is best achieved by outsourcing employer of record responsibility to a Professional Employer Organization designed specifically for franchises. By seeking the expertise of INFINITI HR, The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises, multi-unit franchisees can attract and retain top talent and protect themselves from the pitfalls of evolving employer liability. By seeking the support of INFINITI HR, multi-unit owners can increase operational efficiency and be an employer of choice," Mormino said.About INFINITI HRINFINITI HR is the Professional Employer Organization, (PEO) designed to protect franchisors and franchisees from employer liability. The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR Directors, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation and Employment Practices Liability Insurance.