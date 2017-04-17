 
Industry News





New, Improved Design of Tennis Racquet Covers Offered by Wonderkul

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Wonderkul announced today that the warehouse is stocked with it's new and improved Canvas Tennis Racquet Cover. The new design includes an interior, zipper pocket to hold your phone, wallet or keys while you play.

Wonderkul spokesperson announced last week, "We are excited to offer this improved design for our Canvas Tennis Racquet Covers. They were so popular last summer we decided to restock and make some improvements along the way. The addition of the zippered, interior pocket makes this racquet cover perfect for spring and summer tennis activities. Whether it's the kid's tennis camp or your local club tourney you can show up in style with your racquet secure. We've got them packaged and ready to ship."

The new, designer canvas tennis racquet covers feature:
·      Zippered interior pocket
·      Adjustable shoulder strap
·      100% cotton canvas - sturdy, moisture resistant, washable
·      Classic navy blue, nautical design
·      Lightweight, convenient tote for tennis equipment and  accessories

Now on Amazon at 15% off the MSRP:    https://www.amazon.com/Tennis-Racquet-Cover-Stylish-Canva...

Playing tennis comes with some positive side effects like improved overall fitness and mental concentration, a reduction in stress and depression and a boost in self-esteem.

According to one researcher that studied more than 10,000 people over 20 years, people who participate in vigorous or moderate activities at least 3 times per week cut their risk of death in half from any cause.

Another researcher reported that tennis players scored higher in vigor, optimism and self-esteem while scoring lower in depression, anger, confusion, anxiety and tension than other athletes and non-athletes.

Tennis is also good for providing relief from the Zeignarik Effect. One example of the Zeignarik Effect is the inability to stop thinking about work when you're at home, on vacation or trying to relax. Tennis requires focus, attention, and mental concentration, which is one way to stop, thinking about that thing left undone at work.

These designer covers keep a tennis racquet safe from the elements (outdoor or in the closet) and now feature a zippered, interior pocket, as well as an adjustable shoulder strap and washable canvas material -- offered by Wonderkul, and now available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tennis-Racquet-Cover-Stylish-Canvas/dp/B01N9PWZW8/ref=sr_1_8?ie=UTF8&qid=1492965062&sr=8-8&keywords=tennis+racquet+canvas+cover

Click to Share