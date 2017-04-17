Jescko Launches A 60W Charger with 6 USB Ports

The six port charge is highly compatible with many devices and can charge up to six devices at a time.

-- Jescko has developed an easy to use USB charging device that will revolutionize the way consumers charge their smartphones, iPhones, tablets, cameras and even toys. The charger has the ability to utilize 12 Amperes of charging power to fill up six devices simultaneously in a matter of minutes.As technology advances, so does the need for charging systems to power up the gadgets. There are many devices that are charged using USB chargers and this has led to an influx of USB devices in home and offices. However, with most of these devices, you can only charge one device at a time on a wall plug so you always have to make a decision on which device to charge first. Jescko saw a niche in this and developed an impressive 60W USB charger that can charge up to 6 devices at a go.The 6-port USB charger has solved the problem like no other in the market today. With this device, people with devices powered via a USB device don't need to keep many chargers spread all round their houses, or fill their bags with chargers when going on vocations because with this single accessory, they can charge all their devices in at once in a few minutes.After testing several prototypes, the Jescko design team has feverishly developed this version of USB charger, approved it for mass production and is now glad to distribute it globally. Initially, it was field tested and sold locally in small quantities receiving high ratings from both local users and testers alike. Following the positive feedbacks on this product, the company did a successful crowd funding campaign for the product which increased its popularity in the local market leading to many pre-orders and more positive reviews. The company is positive that more sales of this brand merchandise will help in generating sufficient financial resources required for mass production of similar accessories.Key features of the Jescko 6-port USB Charger:· Highly compatible with most brands and has a Smart IC tech with good Power delivery· Made of high quality ABS, PC fireproofing material· Supports 5V USB-PD up to 12A, total 60W output· CE FCC RHOS certified· Two high quality grade micro-USB cables included in the package free of charge· Ability to charge many USB-PD devices faster than the standard 5W chargers.· Comes with 18 months warrantee· Black in color· 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee"This USB charger is next generation technology, which delivers safe, speedy and convenient charging capacity to consumers looking for the best quality experience when it comes to charging multiple devices simultaneously "said Olga Sterin, the company's contact person at Jescko. "While most USB chargers are an ideal solution for consumers seeking a universal charging solution, most of them are uncertified cables and accessories, which may stop working after a few months or can damage their devices. Our USB accessories are intricately engineered and tested to meet all the international standards for quality, and are all certified by CE FCC RHOS so that our customers can rest assured that their devices are safe and efficient."Jescko is an electronics manufacturer on a mission to create easy to use next generation of electronics accessories for the customers across the globe. The company designs, develops and manufactures unique devices that are economic and user friendly. Over the few years that the company has been in operation, it has sold hundreds of thousands of units across the world. The company hopes to increase its sales by venturing into the U.S market.