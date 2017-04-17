

NAB 2017: Ultra HD Forum Enriches Guidlines With Forensic Watermarking Content owners to be able to release premium UHD content over more networks targeting more devices Ultra HD Forum FREMONT, Calif. - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Ultra HD Forum, the global organization defining industry best practices for the introduction of technologies to facilitate the ultra-high-definition (UHD) viewing experience, released today the UHD Forum Guidelines version 1.3 including a new forensic watermarking chapter. This chapter is the result of the collaboration between leading watermarking technologies providers. In addition to an overview of forensic watermarking, the new chapter details deployment scenario for Forensic Watermarking.



With representation from service providers, technology and providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, sound and video experts, camera makers and more, as well as feedback from early deployments, the Guidelines describes how commercial Ultra HD services can be deployed, considering the entire supply chain.



Several member companies initiated the creation of these security guidelines that are now endorsed by all participating watermark vendors (ContentArmor, Irdeto, MarkAny, NexGuard, Verimatrix). The guidelines take the MovieLabs specification for Enhanced Content Protection to the next level and have been vetted or reviewed by various organizations such as MovieLabs, the Digital Watermarking Alliance, and the Streaming Video Alliance. The Guidelines define different integration approaches on a high level, to facilitate watermarking in ecosystems including CDNs and video encoders.



"Our guidelines security chapter on best practice for content encryption is an important foundation for sharing know-how on how to meet many content owner requirements," said Laurent Piron of NAGRA, who chairs the UHD Forum Security Workgroup. "The Forum has now extended this with a full description of the implementation of forensic watermarking, which will enable the secure delivery of much more premium UHD content at a time when sales of UHD-enabled devices are at an all-time high."



The Ultra HD Forum continues to grow, reaching over 60 members with the recent arrival of key industry leaders such as Qualcomm. At NAB the forum will also be giving 14 UHD demos on its booth in the Futures Park, running a Masterclass and holding a members meeting. More on www.ultrahdforum.org.





About the Ultra HD Forum

Formed in 2015, the Ultra HD Forum is the global organization responsible for promoting market adoption of Ultra HD by defining industry best practices for the phased introduction of the wide set of technologies facilitating the next-generation television experience. The organization facilitates interoperability testing and collaborates with industry standards bodies to align standard development activities. A list of participating member companies and additional information about the organization is available at



Media and Analyst contact:

Marta Twardowska, marta@wolfpackcoms.com +31 621184585



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12635097/1 End -- The Ultra HD Forum, the global organization defining industry best practices for the introduction of technologies to facilitate the ultra-high-definition (UHD) viewing experience, released today the UHD Forum Guidelines version 1.3 including a new forensic watermarking chapter. This chapter is the result of the collaboration between leading watermarking technologies providers. In addition to an overview of forensic watermarking, the new chapter details deployment scenario for Forensic Watermarking.With representation from service providers, technology and providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, sound and video experts, camera makers and more, as well as feedback from early deployments, the Guidelines describes how commercial Ultra HD services can be deployed, considering the entire supply chain.Several member companies initiated the creation of these security guidelines that are now endorsed by all participating watermark vendors (ContentArmor, Irdeto, MarkAny, NexGuard, Verimatrix). The guidelines take the MovieLabs specification for Enhanced Content Protection to the next level and have been vetted or reviewed by various organizations such as MovieLabs, the Digital Watermarking Alliance, and the Streaming Video Alliance. The Guidelines define different integration approaches on a high level, to facilitate watermarking in ecosystems including CDNs and video encoders."Our guidelines security chapter on best practice for content encryption is an important foundation for sharing know-how on how to meet many content owner requirements,"said Laurent Piron of NAGRA, who chairs the UHD Forum Security Workgroup. "The Forum has now extended this with a full description of the implementation of forensic watermarking, which will enable the secure delivery of much more premium UHD content at a time when sales of UHD-enabled devices are at an all-time high."The Ultra HD Forum continues to grow, reaching over 60 members with the recent arrival of key industry leaders such as Qualcomm. At NAB the forum will also be giving 14 UHD demos on its booth in the Futures Park, running a Masterclass and holding a members meeting. More on www.ultrahdforum.org.About the Ultra HD ForumFormed in 2015, the Ultra HD Forum is the global organization responsible for promoting market adoption of Ultra HD by defining industry best practices for the phased introduction of the wide set of technologies facilitating the next-generation television experience. The organization facilitates interoperability testing and collaborates with industry standards bodies to align standard development activities. A list of participating member companies and additional information about the organization is available at http://ultrahdforum.org and by following @UltraHDForum.Media and Analyst contact:Marta Twardowska, marta@wolfpackcoms.com +31 621184585 Source : Ultra HD Forum Email : ***@mindhsarecapture.com Tags : NAB 2017 , Ultra HD Forum , Security Industry : Technology Location : Fremont - California - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

