Black Lab who turns green to perform his magic at Monroe County Friends of Animals Gala
Max A Pooch the recycled (rescue) dog who puts litter in its place will add a new trick that will help increase the green at upcoming Gala.
" Max A Pooch has a new trick that magically puts greenbacks into a bucket," Kimball Continues. "That is all I know about the new addition to his act. However, I do know that he teaches humans about keepng the planet green, and while doing so demonstrate that recycled (rescue) dogs make great companions. Anyone who hasn't seen Max A Pooch do his complete act will see he does more than pick up litter."
Max A Pooch has appeared on stage and on Television from Chicago, IL to Knoxville, TN as well at fund raisers and events for animal recues and conservation/
Keith Sanderson, human companion to Max A Pooch estimates that the amazing dog has picked up more than 7,000 cans and bottles as well as other litter.
" Max is a retriever and uses his skills to find and bring back discarded cans, bottles and other litter," says Sanderson. "Max picks up litter is because he was discarded, and he hates to see anything thrown away; whether it is a plastic bottle or a dog." https://www.youtube.com/
Funds raised from the upcoming Gala will support the activities of the Monroe County Friends of Animals which include: Help fund the care of the animals at the Monroe County Animal Shelter, Barn Cats, 2nd Chance Pals, Food Pantry, Microchip Now, Pets for Patriots, SNAP, and Sponsor A Rescue.
Through its various activities Monroe County Friends of Animals has helped save more than 22,000 animals through rescue and adoption efforts. In addition, it has been instrumental in reducing the euthanasia rate of adoptable animals in Monroe County from over 60 percent to around 4 percent.
The Gala is one of the major fund raising events of the year. Other major sources of funding include donations and proceeds from the organization's thrift store which is in Madisonville, TN, donations and grants, and other special activities such as roadblocks.
More about Monroe County Friends of Animals (MCFA): Visit the MCFA website at http://www.friendsofanimalsmc.org/
MCFA is a not-for-profit volunteer organization with 501(c) (3) status located in Monroe County, Tennessee. MCFA was created in 2004 citizens who recognized a need existed throughout the county for animal welfare. They entered into negotiations with the Monroe County government leading to the formation of a county-run animal shelter, which was approved by a narrow commission vote at the end of 2004.
MCFA's mission is to support the Monroe County Animal Shelter monetarily in animal rescue efforts and with hands-on assistance in the shelter. In addition, MCFA provides other community services through its volunteers' network.
MCFA supplements the County shelter with additional funds, in-kind donations and volunteer resources to meet the daily requirements of supplies, medications and food. It provides enhancements to the shelter using its volunteer-staffed programs and initiatives. In addition to hands-on animal care and training at the shelter, MCFA provides educational programs, spay and neuter vouchers to local low-income pet owners (through its partnership with Spay Neuter Assistance for Pets [SNAP]) and promotes public awareness throughout the community. Today, MCFA consists of approximately 175 members, approximately 60 volunteers and a volunteer nine-member Board of Directors. It has no paid staff.
More about Max A Pooch: http://www.petliferadio.com/
Max A Pooch is a recycled (rescue) dog that does what most people don't. He picks up trash and puts in in its place. Max also demonstrates what items can be recycled by sorting the contents of a trash container.
Sanderson says, "I explain to audiences that because Max A Pooch was discarded, he hates to see anything from pooches to plastic bottles not recycled. People get the message when they see a dog that was thrown away pick up litter and put it in its place."
A. Pooch is a favorite among audiences of all ages, and especially kids. His message is an important one because the country is awash in litter, particularly plastic litter, and more than an estimated 5,000 discarded dogs a day are put down.
"When Max A Pooch performs he delivers two powerful messages," says Sanderson. "The first message is picking up litter is so easy even a dog can do it. The second message is what great companions rescue dogs can be."
A Pooch has appeared on behalf of one of the largest and oldest no kill animal shelters in the country, in a video and live demonstrations for one of the largest recycling organizations in IL, Mayfest a major Chicago neighborhood festival, a tail gate party held in conjunction with the Chicago White Sox Dog Day at the Ball Park, and more.
The Canine Champion for Animals and the Environment inspired the popular radio show on Pet Life Radio Network that carries his name, "Max A Pooch's Awesome Animal Advocates. Guests on Awesome Animal Advocates included NAT GEO'S Cesar Milan and The Amazing Dr. Pol, as well as more than 40 international, regional and local animal advocates, wildlife biologists, zoological leaders and authors of books about animals.
Contact
Keith Sanderson
***@maxapooch.com
