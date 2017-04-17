Entrepreneur Moms - The Emotional Journey Event

entrepreneur moms emotional journey

Karla Campos

Karla Campos

-- Entrepreneurship is not easy. Motherhood is not easy. How do entrepreneur moms handle the emotional journey? The Entrepreneur Moms Club presents a discussion on the emotional entrepreneur journey. The event will take place on April 25th, 2017 at 6 PM at the Microsoft Store International Plaza in Tampa, FL."Throughout my journey the idea of bringing kids to a business event was alway frowned upon. I remember when I started, it was a struggle to find childcare as a single mom entrepreneur. I believe that when kids attend business events, they too learn a great deal and become inspired. Entrepreneurship is for everyone. I started the group and the events so that mom entrepreneurs can connect and not feel guilty about bringing their kids to a business event. I think mom entrepreneurs can have it all." ~Karla Campos, Founder Entrepreneur Moms ClubSpeakers at the event include:Stephanie is a Forgiveness Coach and a Business Counselor with The Womens Business Centre. She encourages women to dig up their confidence and helps them find freedom through forgiveness and assists them in starting and growing their business. She earned an MBA in marketing and has 25+ years in sales, marketing, coaching and entrepreneurial training. She has a certification in one of the leading researched-based relationship educations programs in the world - PREP; isa licensed facilitator of the Identity and Destiny program and holds certifications in national entrepreneurial training programs, Fast Trac and NFTE.@stepmcnealbrownColette Glover-Hannah is the Founder and CEO of Hannah's Shoebox, an online shoe store that provides self-esteem and confidence to girls who women size shoes. The company is a solution for families looking for age-appropriate shoes for tween girls in larger shoe sizes by offering the shoe styles they want in the sizes they need. The ecommerce store has been featured on several network television shows, radio stations, newspapers and magazines publications.@hannahsshoeboxJessica is a local Tampa business owner, runner, mom and socialmedia professional. In the last few years she has juggled things like helping her spouse launch a business, running 6 marathons, fundraising over $8,000 for charity, earning a running coach certification and becoming a certified social marketing professional with client base ranging from restaurants, sales professionals and faith organizations.@TampaMomRunsEntrepreneur moms and aspiring entrepreneur moms can connect with the Enterpreneur Moms Club on social media for future events and brand opportunities.@entrepmomsclub #Entrepreneurmoms