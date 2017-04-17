Montessori Made Simple Seminar

 
Industry News





ST. LOUIS - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Parents, Caregivers and Students! Come learn about the Montessori method and get advice on how to implement the method at home. Local author and Montessorian, Birdie Pruessner, will review a short history of Montessori education, discus the philosophy and talk about bringing the method home. There will also be Q&A time to answer questions about child development, discipline and encouraging independence. Each paid guest ($15) will receive a copy of Birdie's guidebook, Making It Montessori, and samples and info from sponsors including Chesterfield Community Preschool, Juice Plus, Pickles & Ice Cream, Usborne Books, MONAT Hair Care, Little Fishes Swim School and more. Send your sitter, bring your parents, share with your friends- this is a seminar for anyone interested in 'following the child.' Children are of course welcome, but childcare will not be provided. A certificate will be provided at the end of training for caregivers and educators needing credit. For tickets, please visit https://tinyurl.com/montessorimadesimple

Chesterfield Community Preschool
Source:
Email:***@ccpstl.org Email Verified
Montessori, Parenting, Education
Family
St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Events
