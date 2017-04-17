Georgia Classic Pool Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017

Georgia Classic Pool of Atlanta, Georgia has won "Best Of Service" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design.

--has won "Best Of Service" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. Thewas chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge will appear on winners' profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.We specialize in building amazing outdoor living spaces. Our award winning swimming pool projects are the focal point of your backyard. We can design and build your cabana, arbor, pergola or outdoor kitchen. Outdoor Living can be achieved year-round in the Atlanta area and we are here to help you get the very most out of your backyard living space.Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com