New Workshop Offers Tips for Nurturing Childhood Literacy
Free event to highlight impact of fine motor and prewriting skills as literacy activities.
Led by Kathleen Wright, a teacher and national handwriting administrator, the hands-on presentation will demonstrate key components of fine motor writing, visual-motor integration and graphomotor skills that are essential for handwriting readiness.
The afternoon festivities will feature a trip to Summit Academy's 3D virtual lab, lunch and an opportunity to win a Fitbit Flex 2. Educators will also come away with numerous handouts and free tools to use in their respective classrooms.
Says Kathleen Wright:
"Early childhood educators need to understand the impact of fine motor and prewriting skills as literacy activities. Recent research suggests that preschoolers' ability to imitate strokes, copy letters, numerals, and shapes; and draw simple objects is associated with both reading and math achievement in second grade. Children with better fine motor manipulation skills in preschool demonstrate better math performance in second grade. Children with better writing/graphomotor skills in preschool demonstrate better reading and math skills."
* Attendees will receive 3 SCECHs or 3 hours toward CDA renewal whichever is preferred.
For more information and to register for the Early Childhood Literacy Workshop, visit www.eventbrite.com/
WHAT: Early Childhood Literacy Workshop
WHERE: Summit Academy, 30100 Olmstead, Flat Rock, MI 48134
WHY: To learn about the impact of fine motor and prewriting skills on childhood literary
WHEN: May 13, 2017 from 9 AM–12 PM
ABOUT KATHLEEN WRIGHT
Kathleen Wright is National Handwriting Administrator for Zaner-Bloser Handwriting, a Columbus-based company that publishes research-based handwriting, reading, writing, spelling and vocabulary programs. Her responsibilities include program development and implementation of the National Handwriting Certification Course, and supervision of the Zaner-Bloser Handwriting Correspondence Course for college and career readiness. A graduate of Ohio State University, Kathleen boasts more than 25 years of educational experience and remains a fiercely committed to handwriting advocacy.
Contact
Leann Hedke
(734) 379-9766
***@summit-academy.com
