Inspiration delivered at RTA HQ Office
Founded in 2005, The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is the major independent government transportation authority in Dubai, UAE. Being a department of the Government of Dubai it is responsible for planning & executing public transport or traffic projects, along with legislation & strategic plans of convenient transportation in & around connecting cities. RTA headquarter office is situated in Umm Ramool, Dubai.
Solution:
Our Team was assigned to provide a steady and creative lighting surrounding with abundant light intensity for an ambient working environment required for staff & company personnel in RTA Office.
LED WORLD LLC actively pursued the project to tranform the RTA office into a bright and well illuminated space. Our lighting designers, engineers and production team closely orked onto the site to crete teh desired effect of lights for a magnificent spectacular dazzle. From March 2017, the brand RTA HQ office now enjoys all the benefits of LED & more, with Lumibright's high-performing, state-of-the-
