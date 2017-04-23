 
News By Tag
* Lighting Project
* Led
* Indoor Lighting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Quoz
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817


Inspiration delivered at RTA HQ Office

 
 
2
2
AL QUOZ, UAE - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- RTA

Founded in 2005, The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is the major independent government transportation authority in Dubai, UAE. Being a department of the Government of Dubai it is responsible for planning & executing public transport or traffic projects, along with legislation & strategic plans of convenient transportation in & around connecting cities. RTA headquarter office is situated in Umm Ramool, Dubai.

Solution:

Our Team was assigned to provide a steady and creative lighting surrounding with abundant light intensity for an ambient working environment required for staff & company personnel in RTA Office.

LED WORLD LLC actively pursued the project to tranform the RTA office into a bright and well illuminated space. Our lighting designers, engineers and production team closely orked onto the site to crete teh desired effect of lights for a magnificent spectacular dazzle. From March 2017, the brand RTA HQ office now enjoys all the benefits of LED & more, with Lumibright's high-performing, state-of-the-art luminaires. The new lighting scheme has helped enhance the office layout into a brightly-lit attractive work space, enhancing the visitor experience & working environment for staff.

http://ledworld.ae/gallery

Contact
LED WORLD LLC
Interchange No:3, Sheikh Zayed road, Dubai, U.A.E
97143383432
***@ledworld.ae
End
Source:LED WORLD LLC
Email:***@ledworld.ae
Tags:Lighting Project, Led, Indoor Lighting
Industry:Architecture
Location:Al Quoz - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 23, 2017
Lumibright PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share