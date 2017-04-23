Inspiration delivered at RTA HQ Office

2

LED WORLD LLC

Interchange No:3, Sheikh Zayed road, Dubai, U.A.E

97143383432

LED WORLD LLC
Interchange No:3, Sheikh Zayed road, Dubai, U.A.E
97143383432

--Founded in 2005, Theis the major independent government transportation authority in Dubai, UAE. Being a department of the Government of Dubai it is responsible for planning & executing public transport or traffic projects, along with legislation & strategic plans of convenient transportation in & around connecting cities. RTA headquarter office is situated inOur Team was assigned to provide a steady and creative lighting surrounding with abundant light intensity for an ambient working environment required for staff & company personnel in RTA Office.LED WORLD LLC actively pursued the project to tranform the RTA office into a bright and well illuminated space. Our lighting designers, engineers and production team closely orked onto the site to crete teh desired effect of lights for a magnificent spectacular dazzle. From March 2017, the brand RTA HQ office now enjoys all the benefits of LED & more, with Lumibright's high-performing, state-of-the-art luminaires. The new lighting scheme has helped enhance the office layout into a brightly-lit attractive work space, enhancing the visitor experience & working environment for staff.