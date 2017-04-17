News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Florida State Senator Randolph Bracy covers The Hype Magazine April Digital Issue
Politics and music, "You Can Do It" the music industry debut of Pres aka Florida State Senator Randolph Bracy
As an artist, Bracy as Pres, released his debut single "You Can Do It" which impacts national radio April 26, 2017. The song is already available via digital retailers and streaming services and premiered via The Hype Magazine
Senator Bracy made Florida Senate history when the freshman Democrat was appointed by the Senate President, a Republican, to the Chairmanship of the Criminal Justice Committee (https://www.flsenate.gov/
Joining Senator Bracy on the cover is celebrated songstress Keke Wyatt. The star recently confirmed she's expecting her ninth child and had this to say via a statement from her team:
"My family is excited. We come from big families where I'm from. Everyone knows my work doesn't stop when I'm pregnant, so I'm excited to continue performing and traveling around the world."
The Hype Magazine got some time from the busy diva to discuss what's up now and coming in the future. Keke talks her upcoming reality show which, Wyatt seems to be on the fence as to whether she's ready for it or not. It's a bit different being part of a reality show collective like Marriage Boot Camp and then having the cameras spotlighting your life. I'm not sure she'll have any issues keeping audiences enthralled as her bright personality, and countryish accent makes you lean forward and pay attention…on top of that, her sense of humor!!! Wow.
Classic movie buffs will appreciate our conversation with "Attack of the Killer Shrews" Director, Producer, Actor, Ken Cosentino. In November, Attack of the Killer Shrews! Took home two awards at the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival: Best Western New York Comedy Feature and Best Western New York Actor (Elizabeth Houlihan). President of Troma Entertainment Lloyd Kaufman, who also has a cameo in the film, hosted the packed screening.
Based on the 1959 cult-classic The Killer Shrews, which is famous for the filmmaker's use of bad puppetry and coonhounds wearing shrew costumes. In Ken Cosentino's newly released remake, the puppetry is worse than ever, and yes, there is a dog dressed in a bathroom mop. "That's the scene everyone is talking about," says the film's 27-year-old writer/director, "that and the stop-motion intro to the movie."
This amazingly driven and talented filmmaker gave us his insight on the indie film industry and why he went rogue…forsaking his available established industry resources in favor taking all the chances as an independent.
As always, The Hype Magazine meets and shares with new and breaking artists and so welcomed Pro Jam Skater, a member of historical Bboy crew TBB, and recording artist Steve Cantrell. He's on the march to greatness with hit joints like, Picking Up (Prod. By The Best Kept Secret) and the super funky Willie Mays, which just happen to be a couple of personal favorites. Add his Bboy stylings to skating as a member of VNLA Skate Company's "Jam Team," and it's a blank canvas for the all-around superstar on the rise.
The adventurous Cantrell has gained loads of love and followers over the last few releases from the free album "Step Towards Darkness" to his collab with producer David Luke entitled "Thoughts After Second Thoughts" (which rereleased by the duo for free on David's Soundcloud). As the frontman of Free Minds Music, he looks to break the barrier through artistry and vision.
Cantrell sat in the studio and answered a few questions on video for The Hype Magazine. The video #LiveSession is quite entertaining Tune in!
The Hype Magazine (http://thehypemagazine.com) Digital Cover Issues have been a staple of its 15- year history as a brand. Beginning in the digital space, The Hype Magazine added retail print issues in 2013 gaining additional fans on three continents yet has remained the leader in digital media outlets. Digital Cover issues feature exclusive interviews meshed with curated content from the outlets web portal making the issues diverse and exciting.
THIS issue debuts highlight of the brand's Periscope.TV (http://periscope.tv/
The Hype Magazine web portal allows visitors to subscribe for free and choose to get feature stories delivered right to their inbox or mobile device!
For more information connect with The Hype Magazine on Twitter/Facebook @TheHypeMagazine and tune into The Hype Magazine Live #MediaStop segments on Periscope.tv.
Contact
The Hype Magazine
***@thehypemagazine.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse