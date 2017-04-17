Regal Florals from Ritu Kumar Dubai

The Regal Floral collection from Ritu Kumar is an array of light, pretty and sleek garments, which personify the beauty of florals - whether through prints or embroidered tactile flowers.

Ritu Kumar - Regal Florals

Media Contact

Hina Bakht

Mob: +971506975146

+971506975146

***@mpj-pr.com Hina BakhtMob: +971506975146+971506975146

End

-- The Regal Floral collection from Ritu Kumar is an array of light, pretty and sleek garments, which personify the beauty of florals - whether through prints or embroidered tactile flowers.Silhouettes reminiscent of English dresses merge with Indian kurta cuts, creating a new Indo-Western take on elegant Spring/Summer fashion. A mixture of floral prints and embroideries are found across garments, and their restrained nature adds a regal feel to the line.Fabrics like chambray, cotton, chanderi and organdy help bring life to the pieces, making them move and embrace the body in the loveliest way. A range of jackets, dresses, kurtas, and bottoms can be seen in muted shades of ivory, yellow, pink and grey. Detailed thread embroidery, quirky motifs, refined band collars and sheer pieces can be found in this line, and help add a royal feel to this feminine collection.Ritu Kumar's 'Regal Floral' range has now arrived in Dubai stores.Ritu Kumar store locations in Dubai·Level 1, BurJuman Centre: Tel: +971 4 352 4768·Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall: Tel +971 4 258 8118About Ritu KumarEstablished in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana. Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.For more information visit www.ritukumar.comFor media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com