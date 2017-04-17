News By Tag
* Business
* Listings
* Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New website for listing Businesses For Sale internationally
International Business For Sale has commenced as a new website for listing Businesses for sale. The site targets all countries and is completely free to use.
The site is based in Victoria, Australia but will target listings in all countries globally.
The site is currently completely free to use and will remain so for the medium term.
Costs of operating the site are met through the modest use of Google advertising on the site.
Site features include the ability to upload photos of the business, send messages through the site to the vendor and list multiple businesses on a single account.
There is also a comprehensive function for searching the business listings.
The site is commencing without existing listings and will use a range of promotional activities to build up the listing base.
Business for sale are often purchased by overseas buyers and this site allows a prospective buyer to search for listings in multiple countries.
Searching can also target a price range for the purchase, an industry, suburb, city, country or region.
Any combination of these parameters can be used, so for example a purchaser could search in one industry across multiple countries.
The site is extremely easy to use due to the use of menus and command buttons.
Operation of the site is also extremely fast due to the high quality web hosting, limited use of graphics and careful site optimisation.
Being an international site the website pages are available in a wide range of languages, through the selection of a simple 'select language' dropdown list.
The language translation includes the website text and also translations of text that members of the site have entered.
Along side any number of photos, a listing of a business for sale can include the sale price, currency, turnover, net profit, and a complete description of the business.
Also included are data fields for the industry, suburb, city, region and country that the business is located in.
A sale price must be entered for searching purposes. However, the vendor has the option of keeping the sale price confidential and not displaying it on the site pages.
International Businesses for Sale is hosted on a secure commercial hosting service based in the USA.
The site was developed as a new venture by the owner, Mark McIlroy in 2017.
Site administration is based in Melbourne, Australia and is a venture of Mark Laurence McIlroy.
Mark McIlroy is based in Melbourne, Australia and currently works in the Financial Planning industry.
He has a background in the corporate Financial Services sector in Australia. His early career was based in Information Technology roles, and included Financial Services roles such as Portfolio Manager (Quantitative)
The site address of International Businesses For Sale is http://www.intbusinessesforsale.net
Contact
Mark McIlroy
+614 32 427 738
***@melbpara.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse