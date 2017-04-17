News By Tag
Organization that feeds over 25,000 each year seeks support to keep doors open
With the emergence of professional athletes protesting for human rights during the national anthem, groups that spend their entire lives serving the community are asking for assistance
From living in the streets of Atlanta to founding I Care Atlanta, Anthony Delgado's life has truly come full circle. His life's mission is to give back to the community where he knows it is needed most. And, he knows firsthand, because he has been there: homeless addicted and lost.
One evening, Anthony was at Panera meeting with his pastor discussing the future, when he saw the manager get ready to throw away a huge bag of the leftover bread. Anthony asked if he could take that bread to his church to be given to the homeless. That trash bag filled with leftover bread was gone within 45 minutes, and I Care Atlanta was born. In the last nine years, Anthony parlayed that one bag of bread into food enough to feed over 300,000 people. In 2014, I Care Atlanta distributed over $1.26M of food, feeding an estimated 29,530 individuals from their 3,500 sq. ft. office and distribution center in a refrigerated truck and two vans. ICA focuses on 6 core issues: HUNGER RELIEF, EMERGENCY HELP, GED CENTER, SENIORS PROGRAM, JOB PLACEMENT, MENTOR PROGRAM
"Not only does this organization provide food for the hungry, GED training and job readiness programs are taught to those in need. I Care Atlanta has positively influenced me as a volunteer and continues to be vital resource for my police department."
Sgt. Trey Nelson, Dunwoody Police Department
"Because I Care Atlanta gives us some of the donated pizzas and other food that they receive, 80 children a day in CCM's after-school educational program are fed, mothers receive food that they can serve their pre-school children, and men who are seeking work, coming from work or are homeless are given a pizza. The partnership with I Care Atlanta enables both of us to minister and feed more people". Virginia Cosgrove, Director Cross Cultural Ministries
"It kind of "renews your faith" that there are some good people in the world". Raylene Lowe, Dunwoody Elementary. http://www.icareatlanta.org/
