Wrestling Legends Set for Evening Gown Match!

Ex-WWF Star Jesse Hernandez vs the Original "Mr. Wonderful" of Professional Wrestling, Rock Riddle

1 2 3 4 5 2-Time Hall of Famer Rock Riddle - Pro Wrestling's Original "Mr. Wonderful" Ex-WWF Wrestler & CEO of Empire Wrestling Fed. Jesse Hernandez Rock Riddle - Jesse Hernandez - CAC Pres. B. Brian Blair Rock suggests you stay in Vegas a few more days and catch him here as well Rock Riddle says he's ready to face Jesse Hernandez

End

-- The floor director counted down the final three seconds to air time. Rock Riddle, professional wrestling's original "Mr. Wonderful," snapped immediately into character.he began, looking directly into the camera in his typical cocky, condescending, and arrogant bad-guy style.Rock continued.Mr. Hernandez was watching the live TV feed from the greenroom.he exclaimed,Rock continued his interview, ignoring the floor director's time cues and taking considerably more time than was allotted.Laughing, Riddle continued to belittle and poke fun at his upcoming opponent – who was all-the-while watching the ever-lengthening Rock Riddle interview.Hernandez asked.Leaving the green room and walking up and down the hallways, he continued repeating the question to anyone who would listen.Removing his headset, the floor director exited the studio and almost ran directly into a stern Jesse Hernandez.he said to Mr. Hernandez.He hesitated as he looked down to avoid the reddening face of Jesse Hernandez, swallowed hard, and said, almost in a whisper,Rock half-emerged from the studio, mockingly taunted Jesse, then quickly closed and locked the door from the inside.Jesse Hernandez and Rock Riddle will face off in an evening gown match at 9:00 PM on April 29at the Fremont Country Club, 601 Fremont Street, Las Vegas. Everyone involved in the match is donating their fee to the Cauliflower Alley Club charity Rock Riddle, Jesse Hernandez , and others associated with the event are available for interviews. Thanks to Empire Wrestling Federation and special referee Mickey Moreno