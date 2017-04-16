 
Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716


Empowering Black Women Beyond the Blues Tour Feat. Karen Moore's Poetik Blues: A Sistah's Story

 
 
ATLANTA - April 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Karen Moore Enterprises with the Sistah Talk session sponsored by Urban Poetik Ministries Inc. is pleased to announce the Atlanta tour dates of the Empowering Black Women Beyond the Blues Tour featuring performer LaVerne Evans Andrews and a popular writer, producer and performer, Karen Moore.

The concerns and problems regarding the black community have always been real. With the launch of the tour, it is hoped that it will bring greater awareness and an enhanced understanding of the issues.

The primary purpose of the tour is to empower black women to open up about the issues that cause sadness, disappointment and loneliness that can ultimately lead to depression. This has also been launched to address the issues of depression within the black community. Many are aware of the struggles that a lot of black women go through but not many are willing to do something about it. Many continue with their life oblivious of the pains and struggles that black women experience. Poetik Blues is coming to the Apex Museum, 135 Auburn Ave, NE, Atlanta, GA, April 29, 30.

Karen Moore's Poetik Blues: A Sistah's Story, a poetry, music and dance production will be featured in the tour. Poetik Blues is the writer's story, as well as the story of many of her sisters, told through dance, music, prose and poetry. The audience can anticipate more of these remarkable and touching performances during the tour.

Inspiring black women to be more open about the emotional and mental life issues that give them 'blues' is what the tour aims to achieve. Sentiments and emotions are written and presented in an entertaining manner to inspire people to act and take the message into their hearts. It is also aimed at bringing some of the issues that the black community experience to the forefront and create a safe environment for sisterhood and dialogue.

For further details about the tour, please visit their official website at www.karendmoore.com or call 267-928-8630.

Media Contacts:

Company Name: Karen Moore LLC

Full Name: Karen D Moore

Phone: 12679288630

Email Address: info@karendmoore.com

Website: http://www.karendmoore.com

Media Contact
Karen Moore LLC
Karen D Moore
info@karendmoore.com
Source:Karen Moore LLC
Email:***@karendmoore.com
