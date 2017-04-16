Tedial's Augmented STorage Shortlisted in the IABM Game Changer Awards 2017 in Storage Category

Contact

Jay Batista

Jay Batista

--Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that its Augmented STorage (AST), being debuted at NAB 2017, has been shortlisted for an IABM Game Changer Awards 2017 in the Storage category. Winners in each category will be announced, and awards will be presented at the IABM Awards Reception on Tuesday, the 25of April at the Las Vegas Convention Center.The IABM Game Changer Awards, considered to be one of the industry's most sought after accolades, are judged by an independent panel comprised of more than 40 expert technology specialists from every area of broadcast and media. AST, a new concept in Storage Virtualization Systems, is one of only four entries to be shortlisted in the Storage category.AST brings content owners a safe, reliable and cost-efficient storage system for cloud workflows and hybrid scenarios as it virtualizes file locations. For those customers managing a multi-site, distributed operation, AST can transparently manage the same content in multiple locations, automating task assignment and data transfer across multiple sites as needed.The heterogeneous ecosystem handles any type of multimedia content regardless of its physical location. Its resilient and scalable "Cloud First" design allows facilities to grow according to their needs, dynamically adapting to workload peaks, and provides the highest level of security to protect content and limit access to only those authorized."We are very excited to be shortlisted in the storage category for the IABM Game Changer Awards 2017," says Jay Batista, Tedial general manager, US operations. "Having AST, our new storage solution, acknowledged as one of four to reach the finals for this prestigious award is indeed an honor and we consider it a privilege to be in the company of the other distinguished nominees. We look forward to the ceremony at NAB."###Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.(mailto:kate@jumppr.tv)