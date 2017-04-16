News By Tag
Floor Store Dublin Carpet One of San Ramon
Hardwood floors add an elegant, beautifully natural component to a home. They add value to your home and are important in the resale home market, as well. Technological advances have led to hardwood floors looking enhanced, lasting longer, and are easier to care for than ever. Below are some more reasons why to choose hardwood floors.
Another reason to choose hardwood floors is that they trap fewer allergens including dust, pollen, and dust mites than other flooring types. For this reason, harwood is recommended by the American Lung Association for improved air quality in the home. In addition, hardwood floors can last a lifetime and are always in style, making them cheaper in the long run because you don't have to reinstall, thereby Increasing home value: Try a floor store Dublin Carpet One of San Ramon for a wide selection of hardwood flooring.
Solid wood is milled from one piece of wood. Exotic collections of hardwood floors offer some of the densest, most durable species in the world. Prefinished flooring has seven coats of aluminum oxide, as well as two anti-scratch layers that will help resist scratches.
A full line of exotic species offers a nice selection of appearances to match any style and home. Dark to light, there are types that will match your discriminations. Brazilian Cherry, Santos Mahogany, Brazilian Teak, and many other popular species are available. Many products come in prefinished and unfinished formats. Prefinished is ready to use as soon as the floor is installed. Unfinished wood floors can be less expensive to purchase depending on grade and color. But, they are considerably more work to install, will usually require professional installation. The finish may not last as long unless it is re-coated every five to seven years. Hardwood flooring is timeless. It enhances the warmth of any home, and its natural colors blend with the decor of any room.
Hardwood floors can be re-finished to hide or repair damage such as gouges. Keep them in good shape and looking new by sweeping or vacuuming with a soft broom or vacuum. To maintain its luster, use the manufacturers recommended cleaner with a dry mop and a terry cloth cover.
For an excellent service and a great selection of hardwood flooring in San Ramon check out floor store Dublin Carpet One of San Ramon (http://www.carpetoneofsanramon.com/
