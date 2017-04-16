News By Tag
Millions Of People Are Wasting Money By Ignoring Discount Code Websites Says Vouchers UK
Vouchers UK can help regular online shoppers save more than two thousand pounds each year.
Each year tens of millions of people in the UK waste money on their weekly and lifestyle shopping bill by ignoring the many cost saving tools available to them. One important way to save money is by using popular discount codes and voucher sites such as Vouchers UK (vouchers-uk.co.uk)
Although more than 60billion pounds was spent online in 2016, with 90 percent of the UK population revealing they made at least one purchase and 29% of groceries bought online, more than half of online shoppers fail to understand the importance of discount code sites and how they can reduce their online shopping bill. These sites provide shoppers with real savings where the average shopper can save more than two thousand pounds each year. One of the leaders in the discount coupon sites Vouchers UK wants more consumers to take advantage of discount codes and get more for their money.
A spokesman for Vouchers UK said: "We have helped tens of thousands of people to save money from everything from baby clothing, home and garden products, insurance, to holidays. However, there are still millions of people out there who are overpaying when shopping online when our discount codes can give them quality products for a lot less."
