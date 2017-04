Millions Of People Are Wasting Money By Ignoring Discount Code Websites Says Vouchers UK

Vouchers UK can help regular online shoppers save more than two thousand pounds each year.

-- An online UK Discount code site is helping consumers to shop online smarter. As a leader in their field, they help tens of thousands of people each year to buy top quality products from leading names for a lot less. Vouchers UK has now launched a campaign to help consumers understand how discount codes and online vouchers can reduce their shopping bill.Each year tens of millions of people in the UK waste money on their weekly and lifestyle shopping bill by ignoring the many cost saving tools available to them. One important way to save money is by using popular discount codes and voucher sites such as Vouchers UK (vouchers-uk.co.uk), which can provide free delivery and huge discounts from top UK retailers.Although more than 60billion pounds was spent online in 2016, with 90 percent of the UK population revealing they made at least one purchase and 29% of groceries bought online, more than half of online shoppers fail to understand the importance of discount code sites and how they can reduce their online shopping bill. These sites provide shoppers with real savings where the average shopper can save more than two thousand pounds each year. One of the leaders in the discount coupon sites Vouchers UK wants more consumers to take advantage of discount codes and get more for their money.A spokesman for Vouchers UK said: "We have helped tens of thousands of people to save money from everything from baby clothing, home and garden products, insurance, to holidays. However, there are still millions of people out there who are overpaying when shopping online when our discount codes can give them quality products for a lot less."About Vouchers UKVouchers UK ( http://vouchers- uk.co.uk/ ) is one of the most popular and recommended discount sites; they have gained their reputation by providing the largest range of discount codes and free delivery codes and making sure all codes are up to date.