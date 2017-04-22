News By Tag
Preview Of AML Wrestling Presents: Viva La Lucha 2017
Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Winston-Salem, NC with former WCW/WWE/TNA & Lucha Underground Star Chavo Guerrero Jr plus all of your favorite AML Wrestling Stars.
Coming on the heels of 2 explosive events in March, AML Wrestling returns to Winston-Salem, NC on April 23 to a new venue (the National Guard Armory) and a few new faces mixed in. Here is the OFFICIAL PREVIEW for AML Wrestling Presents: Viva La Lucha!
Caprice Coleman vs. Chavo Guerrero, Jr.
This match pits former AML Wrestling Champion Coleman against the former five-time WCW/WWE Cruiserweight champion. Coleman has looked phenomenal since his February return to AML Wrestling competition. Is he good enough to match up with the Guerrero family legend who has spent the last few years molding new talent in Lucha Underground?
Zane Dawson (w/George South) defends the AML Wrestling Championship in an open challenge.
This spot was originally reserved for "Godzilla" Jax Dane, who was let out of his planned match with Dawson to accept an opportunity with Impact Wrestling. AML Wrestling Chairman Tracy Myers decreed that Dawson would defend the title by signing a contract for an Open Challenge Match for April 23. The challenger can be any wrestler from any promotion and his identity will not be known until the match. Can the AML Wrestling champion prepare for the unknown?
Timmy Lou Retton vs. Willie Mack
Since his 2014 wrestling debut, nobody in the independent ranks has had as meteoric a rise in wrestling than Timmy Lou Retton. He has had high profile battles before in AML Wrestling, most notably against his childhood hero 2 Cold Scorpio, but he faces a much different challenge on April 23 when he battles Lucha Underground star Willie Mack for the first time. Mack has spent the last two years in Lucha Underground after a successful independent run in California, and he is hoping to make a huge impact in his AML debut.
Axton Ray defends the AML Prestige Championship vs. Brandon Scott and Darius Lockhart in a triple threat match.
The scariest title defense for any wrestling champion is the title defense in which he doesn't control the outcome. A triple threat match means that the incumbent champion can lose the title without losing the fall. That is the situation Prestige champion Axton Ray finds himself as he goes to battle against his former friend Brandon Scott and the fast-rising superstar Darius Lockhart. We will find out if Mr. Excellence or "The Revolutionary"
The Geordie Bulldogs vs. The Dixon Line
The AML Wrestling Tag Team Champions have been on a tear since they won the Cornette Cup Tag Team Tournament almost one year ago. In fact, they haven't lost since then. Their toughest opponent thus far may be the Dixon Line. Joe Keys and Ken Dixon get another shot at the Supervisors of Snapmare City on April 23.
Billy Brash vs. "The Pain Train" Preston Quinn
Two competitors in March's Big Man Bash face off in singles action on Sunday. Quinn is a ring veteran with a wealth of experience, as is Brash. Both big men hope to get themselves into the title conversation with a decisive win in front of AML Wrestling brass.
White Mike vs. Dante Caballero
Whose career is advancing faster than White Mike? The mustachioed "stankmaster"
The card, as always, is subject to change. Tickets are still available as we go to press, so head over to http://www.AMLwrestling.com and pick some up while you still can. You can also buy tickets at the door.
The National Guard Armory is located at 2000 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, NC. Doors open for rows 1-3 at 2:30pm, for General Admission at 3pm witha 4pm bell time. Tickets start as low as $11 and children 10 and younger get in free with a paid adult.
