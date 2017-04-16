News By Tag
Under new management, L'il Margaret's Bluegrass Festival will continue for the 29th year
Everything from the flyer to the entertainment will take on a complete makeover. One change, it will be a 2 day festival instead of a 3 day event. The date for the 29th L'il Margaret's Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival will be Friday August 11th and Saturday August 12th, 2017. The festival is always the 2nd weekend in August. Further information will be updated soon at www.lilmargaretsbluegrass.com. Tickets will be available online with credit card, in advance by mail with a check or money order, as well as at the gate. Camping with electric and water is available. The same home cooked food will be available for sale all weekend as well as ice cream and non-alcohol beverages.
The lineup will feature traditional Bluegrass music from all over the East Coast making first time appearances to Southern Maryland. There is traditional Bluegrass music to satisfy all ages including: Flatt Lonesome from Florida, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road from North Carolina, and David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition from Tennessee. Other up and coming traditional Bluegrass acts will be Mickey Galyean and Cullen's Bridge from North Carolina, Randall Hibbitts and Appalachia from Virginia, Chris Henry and the Hardcore Grass from Nashville, TN, The Tyler Williams Band from Ohio, The Feinberg Brothers from New York, and The Northern Connection Bluegrass Band from Baltimore, Maryland.
More information will be available soon. http://www.lilmargaretsbluegrass.com
