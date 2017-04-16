 
News By Tag
* Bluegrass
* Armsworthy
* Lil Margarets
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Leonardtown
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716


Under new management, L'il Margaret's Bluegrass Festival will continue for the 29th year

 
 
Lil Margarets Logo
Lil Margarets Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bluegrass
Armsworthy
Lil Margarets

Industry:
Event

Location:
Leonardtown - Maryland - US

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - April 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Since the passing of Joseph Goddard, the founder of the annual L'il Margaret's Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival, the Goddard family pondered if they should continue or lay to rest a legacy event.  To carry on a tradition that was created 28 years ago in the memory of their daughter, "L'il Margaret", Jay Armsworthy has stepped in to lend a hand.  The annual event is held on the Goddard Farm on Clay Hill Road off of Fairground Road in Leonardtown.  Back in the woods sets St. Mary's County's beautiful "hidden treasure".

Everything from the flyer to the entertainment will take on a complete makeover.  One change, it will be a 2 day festival instead of a 3 day event.  The date for the 29th L'il Margaret's Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival will be Friday August 11th and Saturday August 12th, 2017.  The festival is always the 2nd weekend in August.  Further information will be updated soon at www.lilmargaretsbluegrass.com.  Tickets will be available online with credit card, in advance by mail with a check or money order, as well as at the gate.  Camping with electric and water is available.  The same home cooked food will be available for sale all weekend as well as ice cream and non-alcohol beverages.

The lineup will feature traditional Bluegrass music from all over the East Coast making first time appearances to Southern Maryland.  There is traditional Bluegrass music to satisfy all ages including: Flatt Lonesome from Florida, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road from North Carolina, and David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition from Tennessee.  Other up and coming traditional Bluegrass acts will be Mickey Galyean and Cullen's Bridge from North Carolina, Randall Hibbitts and Appalachia from Virginia, Chris Henry and the Hardcore Grass from Nashville, TN, The Tyler Williams Band from Ohio, The Feinberg Brothers from New York, and The Northern Connection Bluegrass Band from Baltimore, Maryland.

More information will be available soon. http://www.lilmargaretsbluegrass.com

Contact
Jay Armsworthy
***@verizon.net
End
Source:Jay Armsworthy
Email:***@verizon.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bluegrass For Hospice PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share