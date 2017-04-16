News By Tag
Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad announces its Bluegrass Festival Fundraiser
Big Country Bluegrass, Marteka & William, and many other Bluegrass bands along with raffles
For the first time to Southern Maryland, a group that has been touring Bluegrass festivals providing the best in traditional Bluegrass music for 30 years, Big Country Bluegrass will be the headliners. Many local Southern Maryland Bluegrass bands will also be featured. A teenage brother/sister duo from West Virginia, Marteka & William will also be featured.
Big Country Bluegrass delivers their own hard driving and heartfelt style of bluegrass music, and it makes them crowd favorites wherever they perform, whether it's at a festival, the Grand Ole Opry, or a small intimate concert. From their hometown of Independence, Virginia, the band brings back memories of the early days of bluegrass music.
Husband and wife, Tommy and Teresa Sells formed Big Country Bluegrass in the late 80s. All band members live in and around the Virginia-Carolina Blue Ridge, and their music reflects much of the deep musical heritage found in this region. Tommy plays mandolin while Teresa plays rhythm guitar. One of the highest lead singers in Bluegrass music, Eddie Gill handles most of the distinctive lead vocals and plays the guitar. John Treadway plays banjo, Tony King plays the acoustic upright bass, and bluegrass veteran Tim Laughlin plays fiddle. All musicians add their distinctive voices to the blend.
They've had number 1 songs on Bluegrass radio charts such as "The Bluefield West Virginia Blues". Celebrating Big Country Bluegrass's 30th anniversary, they have a new Rebel Records release, "Let Them Know I'm From Virginia".
There are a couple of kids from West Virginia that are steering up conversation in Southern Maryland. Some of their fans brought their attention to Jay Armsworthy, festival promoter, and requested to see them in the Southern Maryland area. After checking them out in various online videos, he decided that they would be a great fit for the Hollywood Rescue Squad Bluegrass Festival. Their names are Marteka & William. They are rapidly making a name for themselves in the bluegrass music business. By their live performance, you can tell
that they have studied the sound and act of Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs & the Foggy Mountain Boys of the 1950's era. It's amazing to see such young siblings who know the traditional Bluegrass and play it like it should be played. At the age of 15, this sister/brother band have made appearances with J D Crowe, appeared on PBS and Blue Highways TV which was broadcasted into 170 countries and over 90 million homes in America. They've also played on "The Wheeling Jamboree USA" with Buddy Griffin who said, "Rarely have I seen kids so young with so much talent". Marteka, who plays the banjo in the style of Earl Scruggs, earlier this year, took 2nd place in the WV State Banjo contest. They've also won numerous other contests.
Geoff Stelling of the national banjo company, Stelling Banjos, built Marteka a one of a kind Stelling banjo. In her honor he named the model, "The Marteka Challenge". At 15-years-old this is an outstanding accomplishment for Marteka and William.
Performing will be many locals who some may have not seen before. Like The Bluegrass Balladeers which feature David Norris & Billy Thompson; Rock Creek Revival, although they are from Montgomery County, there music is connected with Southern Maryland. Recycled Bluegrass, Chris Tenney & Riverside South from Calvert, and festival organizer, Jay Armsworthy and his band, Eastern Tradition will also perform. Troy Jones will be doing the sound for the festival.
The event will be held outside but if inclement weather is forecasted, the event will be held inside. There will be food & drink available for purchase and it's BYOB. There will be 50/50 raffles and many vendors selling a variety of crafts and merchandise. Tickets will be available at the gate for $25.00 per person and under 12 are free with a paying adult. Go to http://hvrs.bpt.me to purchase tickets in advance for $20.00 by using a credit card. There will also be a raffle for $500.00 given away on the day of the festival. The festival gates will open at 11:00 am and the event runs from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The St. Mary's County Fairgrounds is located at 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, MD. For more information, go to www.hvrs.org or call 301-737-3004.
Jay Armsworthy
***@verizon.net
