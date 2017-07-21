Country(s)
Top Los Angeles Realtor Announces New Book, "10 Keys to Selling Your LA Home"
Whit Prouty, a seasoned professional realtor working with the number one office of Coldwell Banker, Beverly Hills North, has announced a brand new book designed to help home sellers maximize their price under any market conditions.
To explain those steps in detail, Whit has just pubished a book based on his extensive experience selling homes in the Los Angeles market: The book is available as a Kindle book on Amazon.com. Once you download the book, you can read it on your phone, computer, or Kindle device.
Homes in Los Angeles, California, are selling like hot cakes in 2017. Many receive multiple offers after the first open house. In the middle of this super seller's market Whit Prouty has produced a treasure trove of fantastic advice and directions for maximizing the price, reducing days-to-sell, and minimizing the aggravation of selling a home in the Los Angeles real estate market. We wanted to know, why now?
Interviewer:
Whit: I can understand you having that impression, but what looks so easy to the casual observer is not that obvious. If you check the online listings, you'll see plenty of homes that have been on the market for months.
Interviewer:
Whit: Sure, some of them are. But truth be told, the homes getting multiple offers above the asking price are those that have been carefully prepared for sale. The laggards are commonly missing out because the owner or the real estate agent hasn't done proper preparation, pricing analysis, marketing, or negotiation.
Interviewer:
Whit: My new book, "10 Keys to Selling Your LA Home," is designed to help home sellers regardless of market conditions. Maybe we'll never have another housing recession, but that's unlikely. When we do, this book will be immensely helpful.
Interviewer:
Whit: Because many real estate agents don't know or don't care enough to insist that their client follow the methods in the book. A sloppy or inexperienced agent looks at the extra effort needed to sell your house for $20,000 more, and they may not care about the extra few hundred on their commission. But $20,000 is a lot for the seller.
Interviewer:
Whit: Easily. The key issues are traffic and appeal. The more folks that look, the more chances you have to appeal to a ready buyer. The better the home looks and is positioned, the more likely you are that several of those viewing will make an offer. The more offers, the more likely you are to get a higher price from a more qualified buyer.
Interviewer:
Whit: Interested individuals can go to http://blog.whitprouty.com/
Interviewer:
Whit: I will be happy to speak to anyone who is thinking about selling their home, condo, loft, or other residential real estate. I can be reached at 310-777-6302
