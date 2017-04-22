News By Tag
Looking for land to build veteran communities
Our goal is to build these Dome home communities all across America. Every Dome Home Community will also include a community center. All the community centers will be networked together so when a program is put on at one community all the communities across the U.S. can take part in the event.
This means that social workers and others that would like to put on programs for Veterans for PTSD and other emotional issues can be accessed by communities everywhere. The community center as well include and entertainment area, a dining facility, and exercise area just to name a few of the amenities.
Vets will be able to build camaraderie in these communities and feel the Brotherhood and Sisterhood that they felt while serving in the military.
There is no land size too big, however, the minimum size for any Community would be 20 acres.
If you know of anyone that owns property who would be interested in working with VetFusion to put together a dome home community on their land please contact Bruce Barbre with information.
You can help VetFusion in accomplishing our mission by contacting your local newspaper or other media and letting them know about our goal of providing safe affordable homes for Vets via these dome home communities.
One last note: Our Super dome home community provides 384 units with a super Dome Community Center. Our plan is to put a super Dome Community in each state Across America as well as other smaller dome home communities where possible.
With a Super Dome Home community in each state that would mean 40,000 homes for veterans. All communities will also have Studio units available for veterans in need, homeless veterans, and Veterans with little or no Financial assets.
VetFusion Inc. is registered in Florida as a non-profit, however, we have not applied for 501(c)3 status yet. We do plan to do that in the near future.
For more information about VetFusion visit http://VetFusion.org. Use the contact form to provide information about land or other resources you are privy to that would be helpful and US accomplishing our mission.
VetFusion Inc.
***@brucegoldwell.com
