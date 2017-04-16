News By Tag
Christian-Jew-Buddhist leaders support the idea of "Hindu Prayer Room" at Frankfurt Airport
FRA, which is one of the world's dozen largest airports; already has Christian, Jewish and Muslim prayer rooms—a total of nine chapels and prayer rooms in both terminals open around the clock—which it calls "Places for Prayer and Tranquility"
Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, recently requested that as lot of Hindu passengers daily used FRA, it would be nice if they had a quiet facility at the airport where they could pray/meditate/
Stephen R. Karcher, a senior Greek Orthodox Christian priest; ElizaBeth Webb Beyer, a prominent Jewish Rabbi in Nevada-California;
Karcher, Beyer and Fisher urged Minister-President Volker Bouffier of the German state of Hesse (which is largest shareholder of Fraport AG which operates FRA) and Frankfurt AG Executive Board Chairman Dr. Stefan Schulte to seriously look into having a "Hindu Prayer Room" at FRA so that Hindu passengers did not miss their prayer rituals while travelling through FRA.
Rajan Zed had also urged the authorities to work in this direction as an issue of fairness and equality in customer service. He or other Hindu scholars would be glad to help, if asked, regarding the structure of "Hindu Prayer Room", Zed added.
Hindus would appreciate FRA if this "Hindu Prayer Room" had murtis (statues) of popular deities, copies of sacred scriptures, a traditional bell and recorded devotional music; and once-a-week kirtan and daily arti session was held in it, Zed had noted.
Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about one billion adherents and moksh (liberation)
Opened in 1912, awards winner FRA served over 61 million passengers during 2015.
