DCOTA in Dania Beach to Host SpringMarket Design Business Symposium for Design Pros & Enthusiasts
Design Professionals & Design Enthusiasts to
SpringMarket Design Business Symposium
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Panel Discussions and Presentations Will Focus on Digital Marketing & Content, Brands & Brand Marketing, and Creative Networking
(Dania Beach, FL – April 18, 2017) The Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) is inviting all of South Florida's leading design professionals, students and design enthusiasts to a special one-day SpringMarket Design Business Symposium. Scheduled for Thursday, April 27, from 10 am to 5 pm.
"The Design Center of the Americas is proud to host SpringMarket 2016 for design professionals seeking to hone their business acumen," said Leia Bosco, DCOTA's Director of Marketing. "This is the perfect opportunity for industry insiders to learn current design marketing strategies, while discovering the latest must-have products and state-of-the-
SpringMarket 2017
Keynotes & Presentations
10 am / Atrium C
Expanding Your Digital Footprint & Creating Engaging Content
With Jo-Aynne Von Boron, Contributing Editor of Metropolitan Luxe
Ms. Von Boron will guide an impressive panel of digital experts through their insights into social media. From growing your presence in the digital realm, to continually creating sought-after and engaging content, this talk will have attendees navigating through cyber-space in no time.
11:30 am / Atrium C
Brands and Brand Marketing with LUXE Magazine
With Publisher Michael Peterson
We live in a world of brands. We pass them every day. They touch us…most often without us even knowing. We drive BMW's, eat Dunkin Donuts, wear Loubitons and drink Belvedere and even Fuji and Evian.
2 pm / Atrium C
The Importance of Networking and Industry/Community Organizations
With Charlyne V. Schaub, Contributing Design Editor at City & Shore Magazine
Ms. Schaub will moderate a panel that highlights why networking and belonging to key organizations is key to business development. Panel participants including David Linzer, South Florida Chapter President of the Kitchen and Bath Association South Florida Chapter; Jill Horowitz, Director of Membership for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.
4 pm / At CRESTRON, Suite B-108
Industry Networking Social
Attendees are invited to conclude their SpringMarket experience with the ultimate industry-networking event at Crestron. Mingle with designers, industry professionals and design-students while enjoying light refreshments.
SpringMarket 2017
Open House Showrooms
9 am to 5 pm / Suite B-108
Crestron
Luxury Project Spotlight:
Discover How Design Meets Technology
Experience the automation and control solutions Crestron has to offer for building and homes that let people control their entire environment at the push of a button. Dive deeper into the experience with a discussion that will take an in-depth look at a variety of luxury home projects and how interior technology was incorporated into the design to shape the experience of the space and meet the needs of some of the most discerning clients.
9 am to 5 pm / Suite C-100
Duralee
Stop by and see the newest fabrics, furniture and drapery hardware collections from Duralee, Clarke & Clarke, and JF Fabrics. Light refreshments will be served.
9 am to 5 pm / Suite B-216
Inside Out
Outside living will always by better. Stop by this showroom to see the latest in outdoor luxury and find essentials for any sanctuary. Enjoy fabulous treats all day.
9 am to 5 pm / Suite A-123
JANUS et Cie
Be among the first to see the Spring 2017 offering from JANUS et Cie highlighted by the luxurious, al fresco Katachi collection and a comprehensive introduction of premium rattan designs for interior settings.
9 am to 5 pm / Suite A-108
Schumacher
Say bye-bye to boring at this showroom. For the second year in a row, Schumacher is launching new products every month. Schumacher is a constant source of original materials & inspiration;
9 am to 5 pm / Suite A-124
Terrazzo and Surfaces
From Thoughts to Designs, From Designs to Materials
The latest flooring technology with Terrazzo Systems place, clip and go. We'll have demonstrations on how to install new terrazzo over existing flooring. Over 20 colors from which to choose.
9 am to 5 pm / Suite C-158
The Shade Store
Pick up free swatches of their 1,000+ materials. Learn about their state-of-the-
2 to 3 pm / Suite C-120
DEDON
Experience the essence of barefoot luxury while exploring this newly refined showroom and the newest 2017 designs: Lorenza Bozzoli's fully upholstered and whimsical BRIXX; Barber & Osgerby's teak collection TIBBO; and Jean-Marie Massaud's inventive and versatile DEAN. Enjoy refreshments and see the latest DEDON collections while discovering contemporary, luxurious comfort for both outdoors and in.
About DCOTA:
For 30 years, Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) has served the design community with the finest campus amenities and showrooms in the industry attracting world-class designers, architects, decorators, dealers and their clients. At nearly 800,000 square feet, DCOTA is the largest design campus of its kind. High design is showcased within over 100 premier showroom locations, catering to any home, yacht or office project. Fine indoor and outdoor furniture, fabrics, flooring, lighting, kitchen, bath, antiques, accessories, appliances, window treatments, decorative hardware, paint and surfacing are just some of the resources found within the center.
Based in Dania Beach, DCOTA is conveniently located at 1855 Griffin Road in Dania Beach, right off I-95 and just minutes from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. For more information, please visit www.DCOTA.com.
DCOTA is part of the Cohen Design Center quartet with sister locations in Manhattan (D & D Building) in West Hollywood, California (Pacific Design Center), and in Houston, Texas (Decorative Center Houston).
