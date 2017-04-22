News By Tag
New Parking App, LockaSpot, will transform the way drivers find parking spaces in busy neighborhoods
Park, list, and earn..easy as pie. Super easy to use with intuitive design and function. Getting around town just got easier. Park where you want and get to where you need to be quickly.
April 2017 - A trending, hyper-efficient crowd-sourced based parking company, LockaSpot, announces its new parking space finder app is available on Android and iOS.
LockaSpot is a new entrant in Chicago with an app created out of necessity to change the way we find parking spaces in the congested neighborhoods by using real-time GPS locations to show available parking spaces nearest each user.
LockaSpot is the first company to offer both public streets and private parking spaces inventory on its exchange. The company does not charge any fee if the exchange is on public streets and charges a nominal fee to facilitate exchanges with private lots and other valued parking spots. The app is extremely easy to use. It cuts down the anxiety and unnecessary driving around to look for a parking spot when users are coming home or going out to congested neighborhoods. These public and private parking spots are users generated listings, so it is always showing currently available spaces.
"In a nutshell, LockaSpot is about parking, listing, and earning. It is the Airbnb of public and private parking spaces. This app is the future how drivers will find and exchange parking spaces on both public streets and private driveways around the world" says David Cao, Founder & CEO of LockaSpot.
LockaSpot works by first finding (lockaspot), downloading and installing the app on Google Playstore or App Store iOS and looking out for the nearest available spot. Once the parking space request is accepted, users will be able to see the space and the car holding the spot and the distance. Through LockaSpot, users will be able to list their parking space as available to the next person for reward points or cash. Each exchange requires that both users be able to get to and swap the parking space within 3 minutes once the exchange initiates.
For more information, visit www.lockaspot.com
Media Contact: Nate Breindel or David Cao
Contact Person: Nate Breindel, Co-founder or David Cao, CEO and Co-founder
Email: nate.breindel@
Phone Number: 312-545-7540, 773-474-2830
Website: www.lockaspot.com
Contact
773-474-2830
david.cao@lockaspot.com
