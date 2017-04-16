 
News By Tag
* Books
* Holocaust Remembrance
* Speaker Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Spring Hill
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716

Roslyn Franken book presentation of Meant To Be: In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day

In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, author Roslyn Franken will speak about the true story of her parents, Holocaust and atomic bomb survivors, based on her book, Meant to Be: A True Story of Might, Miracles and Triumph of the Human Spirit.
 
 
cropped
cropped
SPRING HILL, Fla. - April 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Roslyn Franken, inspirational speaker, author and proud daughter of Holocaust and atomic bomb survivors, will present a multimedia program based on her internationally acclaimed book, Meant To Be: A True Story of Might, Miracles and Triumph of the Human Spirit, on April 24th, 7:30pm, at Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill. (352) 686-7034. This is a free event open to the public in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day. A book signing and meet-and-greet will follow.

Franken's book tells the story of her parents: two young prisoners of war held captive on opposite sides of the world who survive in the most extraordinary of circumstances and eventually meet to find enduring love against all odds.

Their remarkable life story was the subject of a Gemini award-nominated television documentary and a feature film adaptation of Roslyn's book is currently under way.

Roslyn is available throughout Florida and across North America to present her multi-media presentation to faith-based, student, youth, senior, veteran, Holocaust education, community and other groups and organizations.

Franken is a seasoned media expert with numerous feature appearances on television, radio and in newspapers and magazines across North America.

For more information, media interviews and to book Roslyn for speaking engagements, visit http://www.roslynfranken.com.

Contact
Elliott Smith
813-803-0155
***@roslynfranken.com
End
Source:
Email:***@roslynfranken.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Holocaust Remembrance, Speaker Event
Industry:Event
Location:Spring Hill - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RF Productions, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share