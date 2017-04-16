News By Tag
Roslyn Franken book presentation of Meant To Be: In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day
In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, author Roslyn Franken will speak about the true story of her parents, Holocaust and atomic bomb survivors, based on her book, Meant to Be: A True Story of Might, Miracles and Triumph of the Human Spirit.
Franken's book tells the story of her parents: two young prisoners of war held captive on opposite sides of the world who survive in the most extraordinary of circumstances and eventually meet to find enduring love against all odds.
Their remarkable life story was the subject of a Gemini award-nominated television documentary and a feature film adaptation of Roslyn's book is currently under way.
Roslyn is available throughout Florida and across North America to present her multi-media presentation to faith-based, student, youth, senior, veteran, Holocaust education, community and other groups and organizations.
Franken is a seasoned media expert with numerous feature appearances on television, radio and in newspapers and magazines across North America.
For more information, media interviews and to book Roslyn for speaking engagements, visit http://www.roslynfranken.com.
Contact
Elliott Smith
813-803-0155
***@roslynfranken.com
