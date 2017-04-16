News By Tag
Platinum moments with ORRA's exquisite new collection
A growing favorite at Indian weddings today, platinum jewellery is carving a niche for itself for brides who wish to stay fashionably flawless while expressing her independence in making a choice. Keeping this in mind, this wedding season, ORRA,
Going beyond the glitz and the glamour of the wedding mandap, the pieces are also a celebration of her braving this fast paced world, yet taking time out to be thoughtful about every single decision she makes. A complete circle of her life, a perfect combination of grace, sensuality and mystery, the collection promises to be a favorite of brides across the country on their special day.
The launch of the new collection is timed in line with ORRA's Anniversary Sale which will be held until 7th May, 2017 across ORRA stores as well as online on www.orra.co.in. During this period patrons will also be privy to a wide range of earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets enjoying up to 50% off on making charges of gold jewellery and up to 25% off on diamond jewellery.
About ORRA:
ORRA is one of India's finest jewellery retail chains, having spread its glow with 32 stores across 24 cities. It has been at the forefront of design leadership and product innovation with 5 global design centres in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Antwerp, Mumbai and New York.
ORRA's designs are handcrafted to perfection by master craftsmen who have inherited the centuries old legacy of jewellery-making. ORRA has a host of collections set with brilliantly cut diamonds. While Belgian diamonds have been ORRA's specialty, the addition of 22kt gold jewellery in select 17 stores makes ORRA a one stop destination for today's women jewellery needs, offering them the best of designs in an ambience that matches their discerning senses.
While solitaires are available in a variety of cuts and sizes, the key to its stunning beauty lies in its cut. This has been proven right with the introduction of the ORRA Crown Star diamond a stunning solitaire with 73 facets. These facets are aligned in perfect proportion to provide maximum brilliance. The accuracy with which the diamond is cut gives it an unmatched brilliance.
