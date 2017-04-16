News By Tag
Garrtech Funding Launches Mobile App for Fast and Easy Business Loan Application
The app lets you apply for SBA loan using your smartphone and manage loan alerts on the go.
With Garrtech Funding App, you can apply for a business loan right from your smartphone. The app is currently released for iPhone and iPad users and is available on the Apple app store. According to the CEO of Garrtech Group, Mr. Roberto Garrafa, the app has been designed all the way keeping in mind the basic requirements of America's small business owners. In his words, "we know that what our entrepreneurs don't have is time. We realize what it takes for a startup owner to set up a business and do all the planning and execution with limited resource. With such busy schedule, they cannot afford to run from bank to bank for a loan approval. Garrtech Funding App aims to make things easier by providing a quick and hassle-free way of funding their businesses. iPhone users can download the app (https://itunes.apple.com/
Garrtech Funding claims that the app has easy to use interface and features. Once you download the app and sign up you have your business finance consultant with you all the time. With this application,users can:
· Choose from a range of loan products as per their business need
· Check their business credit score using Garrtech BizScore tool
· Apply for business loan for up to $500,000 and get the fund within72 hours
· Attach supporting business documents of up to 10 GB using Doc Upload feature
· Securely access your account and check the status of your application on the go
· Receive and manage notifications and loan alerts
· Call or chat with a Garrtech Funding Advisor
Garrtech Funding, the Miami-basedbusiness and home loan provider, has funded over $48 million in the USA market in the past five years. The CEO is confident about the app launch. "We are getting agood response from the users already. This app will help us reach asignificantly larger number of small businesses in a short time span. Currently, the app is for iOS users only. We are planning to expand our horizon and release the app for android users as well," he signed off.
About the Company: Garrtech Funding, a subsidiary of Garrtech Group LLC, operates in the business financing industry since 2012. The company provides a variety of loan products and financing services including SBA loan, term loan, equipment loans and invoice financing.
Contact:
Garrtech Group LLC
12550 Biscayne Blvd #210 North Miami 33181 FL, USA
Contact
Roberto Garraffa
***@garrtech-
End
