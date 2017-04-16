News By Tag
ReadyCEO Singapore Launches FREE Fully-Managed Content Marketing Service For Small Businesses Here
To help small businesses and startups with tight marketing budgets to compete with bigger brands online, ReadyCEO introduced a new forever FREE pricing tier to their popular, small business centric content marketing campaign services.
The new $0 pricing tier is targeted at small businesses in Singapore looking to gain first-mover advantages by riding onto the content marketing transformations currently taking place in the highly digitalised country. While small businesses here generally recognise the benefits and urgency in positioning their brands through digital content today, most find it difficult to allocate the budget to do so.
The new free marketing service comes at a time where companies are tightening their marketing spending, presenting itself as a viable solution to the mix for companies on a thin marketing budget.
"ReadyCEO is always about helping clients seize the day's digital opportunities. We want to help small businesses build big brands online, so as to consistently out-maneuver the competition on both mind and market shares. We hope this new $0 campaign tier will help smaller businesses adopt content marketing early - and they can thank us later by upgrading when the free service couldn't keep up with their growth!", said Sylvester Loh, Founder, ReadyCEO.
Starting from today, businesses and individuals can order the new free campaign tier online at https://readyceo.com. Signup takes just 10 minutes and the new content marketing campaign will be live in as short as 12 - 24hrs.
