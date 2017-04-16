 
News By Tag
* Stem Cells
* Stem Cells India
* StemGenn Therapeutics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* IP Extension
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716


StemGenn Therapeutics Offers Innovative Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Services

StemGenn Therapeutics is a leading name that supports the development and commercialization of cellular therapies and stem cell research.
 
 
Stemgenn
Stemgenn
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Stem Cells
Stem Cells India
StemGenn Therapeutics

Industry:
Medical

Location:
IP Extension - Delhi - India

Subject:
Services

IP EXTENSION, India - April 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Team StemGenn Therapeutics is passionate and committed to research, develop and provide stem cell treatments to patients in a comfortable clinical setting and are exceeding the expectations of their patients.

StemGenn Therapeutics specialise in stem cell therapy for orthopedic, neurological diseases, spinal cord injuries, stroke, autoimmune diseases, diabetes and anti-aging treatments.

Their Services also include a full spectrum of support and consulting related to process and product development, validation, due diligence evaluations, tissue collection, processing, and storage, product manufacturing, distribution and transportation.

StemGenn Therapeutics claims that their Stem cell treatment options are non-surgical, safe, easy and painless procedure.

StemGenn's stem cell therapy procedure is mainly 4 step simple procedure, as detailed below:

1. Pre-examination
2. Sample source extraction
3. Lab processing – isolation, analysis and concentration of the stem cells in the lab
4. Stem cell implantation

Autologous stem cell transplant is affordable and cost effective as compared to alternatives like surgery, has tremendous potential to regenerate damaged tissues and cells with high safety and efficacy world wide.

StemGenn also provides consulting services and advanced training on the stem cell treatments and tissue engineering to the students, researchers, professionals and clinicians.

To learn more, please visit http://StemGenn.com or email contact@stemgenn.com or call +91 9811011690.

About StemGenn Therapeutics:
Stemgenn Therapeutics is a client-based cell therapy services company that supports the development and commercialization of cellular therapies and stem cell research.

Stemgenn provides cGMP-compliant cell manufacturing and consulting services that address regulatory, financial, technical, process, training and quality system strategies. Services include a full spectrum of support and consulting related to process and product development, validation, due diligence evaluations, tissue collection, processing, and storage, product manufacturing, distribution and transportation.

StemGenn have are world's leading clinicians and scientists. our main focus in stem cell therapy is blood related disorder by haematopoetic stem cell transplant and apart from that adult autologous stem cell treatment for various diseases like Diabetes, Liver Cirrhosis, Diabetic foot, Neurological Diseases like Parkinson's, Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Autoimmune disease like Arthritis, Chron's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Type 1 Diabetes etc.

End
Source:StemGenn Therapeutics
Email:***@stemgenn.com
Tags:Stem Cells, Stem Cells India, StemGenn Therapeutics
Industry:Medical
Location:IP Extension - Delhi - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
IV Technologies Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share