StemGenn Therapeutics Offers Innovative Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Services
StemGenn Therapeutics is a leading name that supports the development and commercialization of cellular therapies and stem cell research.
StemGenn Therapeutics specialise in stem cell therapy for orthopedic, neurological diseases, spinal cord injuries, stroke, autoimmune diseases, diabetes and anti-aging treatments.
Their Services also include a full spectrum of support and consulting related to process and product development, validation, due diligence evaluations, tissue collection, processing, and storage, product manufacturing, distribution and transportation.
StemGenn Therapeutics claims that their Stem cell treatment options are non-surgical, safe, easy and painless procedure.
StemGenn's stem cell therapy procedure is mainly 4 step simple procedure, as detailed below:
1. Pre-examination
2. Sample source extraction
3. Lab processing – isolation, analysis and concentration of the stem cells in the lab
4. Stem cell implantation
Autologous stem cell transplant is affordable and cost effective as compared to alternatives like surgery, has tremendous potential to regenerate damaged tissues and cells with high safety and efficacy world wide.
StemGenn also provides consulting services and advanced training on the stem cell treatments and tissue engineering to the students, researchers, professionals and clinicians.
To learn more, please visit http://StemGenn.com or email contact@stemgenn.com or call +91 9811011690.
StemGenn have are world's leading clinicians and scientists. our main focus in stem cell therapy is blood related disorder by haematopoetic stem cell transplant and apart from that adult autologous stem cell treatment for various diseases like Diabetes, Liver Cirrhosis, Diabetic foot, Neurological Diseases like Parkinson's, Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Autoimmune disease like Arthritis, Chron's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Type 1 Diabetes etc.
