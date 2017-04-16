News By Tag
Incredible Rapper Lace Richmond Taking Soundcloud by Storm
SoundCloud is gushing with stunning tracks of Lace Richmond as he offers some groovy tracks to make fans dance. Tune into SoundCloud for some of his crazy beats.
Hip hop music has given new identities to the "niggas". It has fulfilled the dream, of many aspiring hip hop artists by providing a global stage to reach their fans. With new artists launched every season, the one who is trending these days is Lace Richmond. The young artist has by now dropped a dozen of tracks in SoundCloud which are unique from each other in style. Music lovers don't forget to play the enchanting track of lace which is now streaming in SoundCloud .Raised in Marietta, United states, Lace was passionate towards music since childhood. The USP of his tracks is the introspective lyrics narrated in flawless rhythms.
Some of his well-liked compositions are "Finer things", "Fight Club", "Lost & Found" and "Better Days" which are perfect blend of enchanting music and witty lyrics. He has received many tweets and retweets for his vulnerable tracks and he has a hypnotic voice that gets you all through. All his new songs are produced by ByLJ, Variety Pack Music Group. He gives dope kind of music with a cooling feel which will captivate you. His exotic rap talent compels the listeners to play his tracks over and over again. Lace Richmond creates a discovery with the use of flute and drum in his music which captures your mood. So tune into SoundCloud for Lace Richmond.
Don't forget to visit this link to listen to these awesome music of Lace Richmond: https://soundcloud.com/
