Limousine Service and Transportation
Airport Transfers, Business Meetings, Preparation and Organization of Conference and Exhibitions.
ALNABIGHA is one of the leading companies in the field of car rental in Qatar, and specialized in the service of the movements of VIP state guests from ministries and government organizations and semi governmental organizations, as well as senior guests of the private sector in the state, due to possessing a fleet of modern cars and skilled drivers and trainers to deal with vips and knowledge of all areas in the state of Qatar, ALNABIGHA became a trustworthy for many sectors of the state to bear the responsibilities of transportation for all the important events and conferences.
ALNABIGHA have all kinds of limousine services for Hotels, Airport Transfers and Business Meetings. Our Chauffeur Service will reach you wherever you are, Speed and Punctuality. We have a rent a car, with or without driver on Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Yearly basis with full Insurance and Maintenance.
Website : http://alnabigha.com/
Contact
Mahmoud
50407222
***@alnabigha.com
