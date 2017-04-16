 
Industry News





Limousine Service and Transportation

Airport Transfers, Business Meetings, Preparation and Organization of Conference and Exhibitions.
 
 
12634527-852
DOHA, Qatar - April 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Limousine and Transportation Service
     Rent a car with or without driver, Airport transfers, Business Meetings,       Conferences and Exhibitions.

ALNABIGHA is one of the leading companies in the field of car rental in Qatar, and specialized in the service of the movements of VIP state guests from ministries and government organizations and semi governmental organizations, as well as senior guests of the private sector in the state, due to possessing a fleet of modern cars and skilled drivers and trainers to deal with vips and knowledge of all areas in the state of Qatar, ALNABIGHA became a trustworthy for many sectors of the state to bear the responsibilities of transportation for all the important events and conferences.

ALNABIGHA have all kinds of limousine services for Hotels, Airport Transfers and Business Meetings. Our Chauffeur Service will reach you wherever you are, Speed and Punctuality. We have a rent a car, with or without driver on Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Yearly basis with full Insurance and Maintenance.

Website : http://alnabigha.com/

Mahmoud
50407222
***@alnabigha.com
