News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Earth Day - World Book & Copyright Day 2017 Celebrations at JMA Pilani Rajasthan
Significance of the days emerges from Native American proverb - We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children and Martin Farquhar Tupper quote - A good book is the best of friends the same today and forever.
Books are all about sharing experience, knowledge and understanding and without doubt are the most powerful forms of dialogue between individuals, within communities, between generations and with other societies. April 23 is just no ordinary date as it's a symbolic date for world literature, for this day happens to be the birth or death date of many renowned authors who include Cervantes, Shakespeare, Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, Maurice Druon, K.Laxness, Vladimir Nabokov, Josep Pla and Manuel Mejia Vallejo. The idea for this celebration originated in Catalonia where on 23 April, Saint George's Day, a rose was traditionally given as a gift for each book sold. By celebrating April 23 across the globe as World Book and Copyright Day, UNESCO seeks to promote reading, publishing and the protection of intellectual property through copyright. Books are indeed the legacies that a great genius leaves to human race, which are delivered down from generation to generation as presents to the posterity of those who are yet born. The focus this year is on availability of books to those with visual impairments and those with learning or physical disabilities (with different causes).
Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance. In the school assembly, addressing the students and teachers of JMA Pilani, Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan pointed out that the school participates in TERI Green Olympiad and shared the significance of the days and congratulated the teachers for motivating and rallying the students to celebrate the days in the most befitting fashion. Two students also came forward on their own to share thoughts on Earth Day.
The Principal urged the students to avoid use of plastic bags; know more details about air, water, noise and land pollution; rain water harvesting; natural air cooling techniques etc. Principal also gave a clarion call to utilize the learning potential of the library resources which include a collection of 1840 books apart from newspapers, magazines and audio visual multimedia CDs. The celebrations included poem recitation competitions for various children. When the celebrations ended, the students of JMA who had come for the function left with beaming faces and pride that they were indeed part of an institution which is a shining jewel in the crown among the schools at Pilani.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Contact
JMA Pilani
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse