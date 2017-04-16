4 Patient Provider Communication Considerations for Better Healthcare

Lifecycle Health cloud platform provides an effective patient provider communication through patient engagement software, monitor patient progress in real-time, treatment activity tracking with alerts and multimedia education.

-- Research evidence shows that there is a strong connection between a healthcare provider's communication abilities and a patient's capacity to follow his medical recommendations and adopt preventive health obligations.Today, most of the patient-provider relationship is made during the diagnosis phase, which is the initial most interaction between the two parties. Diagnostic procedures and decisions are usually made after the history-taking component.Patient portals have made it possible to send images, reports, and other medicine information that is critical for the physician to know before initiating the therapy. A quick note on our viewpoint of patient portals - a portal is not "patient engagement" as some EMR vendors claim. From our viewpoint, a portal is more of a self-service tool and not a very effective way of engaging in a 2-way exchange with a patient.These initial patient diagnosis activities are a critical phase for the doctor-patient relationship because this time is when the patient starts building trust in the healthcare provider.The extent to which patients conform to the doctors' recommendations is called "treatment adherence". Certainly, this is one of the most common practice issues in healthcare – patient non-adherence. Some disagree with the clinician's terms, some worry about the cost, some find the instructions too difficult to follow, some cannot handle with inconvenient locations, and some feel that the prescription is against their personal beliefs.Currently in healthcare, many physicians only know if a patient is following suggested treatment actions after the next patient visit — after weeks pass by — and some may never know. Even if the physician can find out before the next visit, it is probably through informal mechanisms such as if they remember to contact the other downstream provider (if they have the time, and if it is convenient), or ask the patient in the next visit.Communication among the people involved in either side of the treatment procedures plays an active role in strengthening the relationship leading to a better healthcare service. Any kind of miscommunication may lead to dangerous results in patient care. When patient-provider communication is clear and effective, patients are expressive and more participative in the treatment procedures resulting in an overall positive therapy. Outcomes are better — physician ratings are better.Patients want to be better informed about their medical condition, care methodology, specific care paths, and the care provider team members involved, so that they know they are in safe hands and are continually observed. With innovative care models, patients are becoming more knowledgeable and satisfied with the care episodes they come across.