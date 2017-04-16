 
Documentary about World's Largest Refugee Camp set to go viral

Life is My Movie Entertainment have set up a platform for people, community groups and organizations to host a free screening of their upcoming documentary film Warehoused: The Forgotten Refugees of Dadaab.
 
LOS ANGELES - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Life is My Movie Entertainment is inviting people around the world to come together to set up a free screening for their upcoming documentary Warehoused: The Forgotten Refugees of Dadaab. The film will be released on June 20th (World Refugee Day). It is dedicated to raising awareness of the plight of refugees and emphasizing their need for basic human rights like education, safety, shelter and clean water.

Warehoused focuses on the refugees living in Dadaab, Kenya -- the world's largest refugee camp. Itexplores the struggles of protracted or 'warehoused' refugees who have been confined to a camp for five years or more. The characters in it are not unique; they rather magnify the much larger problems that long-term refugees have faced for centuries.

Anybody can set up a screening— whether it's at a church, school, local theater, or in the comfort of your living room. Any screenings taking place between June 20th and June 30th will not be subject to any licensing fees and can be viewed via DVD or digital file. Additional information about hosting a screening can be found at: www.warehousedthemovie.com/freescreening.

Follow and share our updates on social media, then show your support by joining the movement spearheaded by the UNHCR using #withrefugees. This is an incredible opportunity to spark a larger conversation surrounding this urgent topic. For Facebook and Twitter updates, visit warehousedrefugee and @warehoused.

-Ends-

